ETV Bharat / state

UP: Two British Nationals Jailed For Illegal Entry Into India From Nepal

Bahraich: A court here has sentenced two British nationals to six months’ imprisonment for illegally entering India from Nepal, officials said on Tuesday. Chief Judicial Magistrate Pratibha Chowdhry on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicts. In case of default in payment of the fine, they will have to undergo an additional three months’ imprisonment.

The court, however, granted them bail after pronouncement of the sentence on the condition that they will not leave the country during the appeal period.

According to prosecution officer Nirmal Yadav, the two -- Hassan Amman Saleem (35) and Sumitra Shakeel Olivia (61) -- were arrested in November last year from the Indo-Nepal border at Rupaideha for entering India without valid documents.

Saleem, originally from Gujranwala in Pakistan, is a resident of Manchester, United Kingdom, and works as a lecturer in audiology at the De Montfort University. Olivia, originally from Udupi in Karnataka, later acquired British citizenship and resides in Gloucester, UK. She holds a British passport as well as an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Yadav said the two had travelled from the UK to Nepal in November 2025 to participate in a charity programme for hearing-impaired children at a medical college in Nepalgunj. They were holding valid Nepal visas.