UP: Traffic Cop Dies By Suicide In Mathura, Probe Underway
Yadav's service pistol, which he had drawn from the police armoury in his name, was also found near the body, the SSP said.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 11:43 PM IST
Mathura: A 31-year-old traffic police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself in the forehead with his service pistol in Mathura on Thursday, with police suspecting a family dispute may have driven him to take the extreme step, officials said.
The body of Pankaj Kumar Yadav, a reader attached to the office of the Superintendent of Police (Traffic), was found near the Gokul Barrage along the Yamuna River in the Sadar police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.
His service pistol, which he had reportedly drawn from the police armoury in his name earlier in the morning, was also found near the body, the SSP said. According to preliminary information, Yadav's wife Deepti, who is also a constable posted at Sadar police station, and his mother had been having frequent disputes, Kumar said.
The two again quarrelled at length on Thursday morning, following which Yadav left home. His mother also left the house without informing anyone, the SSP said.
When Yadav returned home and found his mother missing, he went out to look for her and did not return, Kumar said. Police later received information that his body had been found in suspicious circumstances near Gokul Barrage. A police team reached the spot and began an investigation.
The crime branch collected forensic evidence from the scene and the body was sent for post-mortem, the SSP said. The service pistol will also be subjected to forensic examination.
SP (Traffic) Rajesh Tiwari said the incident appeared to be a case of suicide prima facie. However, the exact circumstances and cause of death would become clear only after the investigation.
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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