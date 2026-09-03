ETV Bharat / state

UP: Traffic Cop Dies By Suicide In Mathura, Probe Underway

Mathura: A 31-year-old traffic police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself in the forehead with his service pistol in Mathura on Thursday, with police suspecting a family dispute may have driven him to take the extreme step, officials said.

The body of Pankaj Kumar Yadav, a reader attached to the office of the Superintendent of Police (Traffic), was found near the Gokul Barrage along the Yamuna River in the Sadar police station area, Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said.

His service pistol, which he had reportedly drawn from the police armoury in his name earlier in the morning, was also found near the body, the SSP said. According to preliminary information, Yadav's wife Deepti, who is also a constable posted at Sadar police station, and his mother had been having frequent disputes, Kumar said.

The two again quarrelled at length on Thursday morning, following which Yadav left home. His mother also left the house without informing anyone, the SSP said.