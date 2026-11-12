UP Traders Abducted, Forced To Transfer Rs 72 Lakh From Their Bank Accounts In Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh
The victims were in a dispute with a trader over payment for goods for feed factory. The main accused and his son have been arrested.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Two traders from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were abducted and forced to transfer Rs 72 lakh from their bank accounts to those of the accused, at Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab.
The victims, Subedar Prasad and his brother Janamdas, who were in Khanna regarding a business/feed factory financial dispute, were waylaid on the Mandi Gobindgarh highway by a group of men. They were beaten, taken to a rice mill in Khanna, and forced to transfer Rs 72 lakh from their bank accounts.
Police said, a dispute was on between Subedar, a resident of Gorakhpur, and Gopal Krishan of Khanna, regarding a payment of approximately Rs 49.60 lakh related to goods for a feed factory. Subedar had traveled to Khanna with his brother, Janamdas, in connection with the matter.
Police said while Subedar and Jamnadas were returning after looking into the matter, the accused intercepted their car on the main highway at Mandi Gobindgarh. Gopal Krishan, his son Kavya Verma, and others assaulted the victims, abducted them, and held them captive at a rice mill in Khanna.
Inside the mill, the accused coerced the victims into revealing their mobile phone passwords and transferred Rs 72 lakh from their bank accounts.
Sandeep Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Mandi Gobindgarh, stated, "The police have arrested the primary accused, Gopal Krishan, and his son, Kavya Verma, and placed them on a one-day police remand. Two minors involved in the incident have been sent to a juvenile correction home."
The SHO added that the bank accounts of the accused have been frozen to prevent the withdrawal of funds. "Police are conducting raids to locate the remaining suspects who are still at large," he said.
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