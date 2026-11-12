ETV Bharat / state

UP Traders Abducted, Forced To Transfer Rs 72 Lakh From Their Bank Accounts In Punjab's Mandi Gobindgarh

The accused in police custody ( ETV Bharat )

Sri Fatehgarh Sahib: Two traders from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh were abducted and forced to transfer Rs 72 lakh from their bank accounts to those of the accused, at Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab.

The victims, Subedar Prasad and his brother Janamdas, who were in Khanna regarding a business/feed factory financial dispute, were waylaid on the Mandi Gobindgarh highway by a group of men. They were beaten, taken to a rice mill in Khanna, and forced to transfer Rs 72 lakh from their bank accounts.

Police said, a dispute was on between Subedar, a resident of Gorakhpur, and Gopal Krishan of Khanna, regarding a payment of approximately Rs 49.60 lakh related to goods for a feed factory. Subedar had traveled to Khanna with his brother, Janamdas, in connection with the matter. Police said while Subedar and Jamnadas were returning after looking into the matter, the accused intercepted their car on the main highway at Mandi Gobindgarh. Gopal Krishan, his son Kavya Verma, and others assaulted the victims, abducted them, and held them captive at a rice mill in Khanna.