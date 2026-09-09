ETV Bharat / state

Will Challenge Order Directing Gautam Buddha Nagar DM To Pay Rs 5 Lakh For Student's Detention: Uttar Pradesh To SC

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it will challenge an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which directed payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to 24-year-old law student Akriti Chaudhary, for her illegal preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

The High Court had earlier said the amount would be recovered from the salary of Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam, the daughter of the current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, clarified that the preventive notice against another student, 20‑year‑old Akshat Tripathi, had been issued by an executive magistrate, not the District Magistrate.

The clarification came during the hearing of a case in which the Supreme Court, earlier on Wednesday, voiced its discontent regarding the notice served on Tripathi — despite its categorical September 1 order shielding students who had joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)‑led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.