Will Challenge Order Directing Gautam Buddha Nagar DM To Pay Rs 5 Lakh For Student's Detention: Uttar Pradesh To SC
Allahabad High Court had directed Rs 5 lakh compensation for student Akriti Chaudhary detained under NSA to be recovered from salary of DM Medha Roopam.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 9, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it will challenge an order passed by the Allahabad High Court, which directed payment of Rs 5 lakh as compensation to 24-year-old law student Akriti Chaudhary, for her illegal preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA).
The High Court had earlier said the amount would be recovered from the salary of Gautam Buddha Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam, the daughter of the current Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, clarified that the preventive notice against another student, 20‑year‑old Akshat Tripathi, had been issued by an executive magistrate, not the District Magistrate.
The clarification came during the hearing of a case in which the Supreme Court, earlier on Wednesday, voiced its discontent regarding the notice served on Tripathi — despite its categorical September 1 order shielding students who had joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)‑led protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.
The CJI, referring to the possibility that Tripathi was required to appear before the DM, said the language in the Supreme Court's September 1 order is very simple, one which even a layman can understand. He wondered how a magistrate or a DM could fail to understand and violate this order.
The bench also referred to the recent judgment by the Allahabad High Court regarding Chaudhary, whose preventive detention under the NSA was quashed by it on September 2. At this point, the Solicitor General said the state government would be challenging the High Court’s order.
The High Court ordered that Rs 5 lakh be paid as compensation to Chaudhary, with the amount recovered from the salary of the Gautam Buddha Nagar DM. The bench had also directed that its displeasure with DM Medha Roopam and the police be recorded in their service records.
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