ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh To Allow Vehicle Owners Retain Favourite Registration Number For One Year

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department is preparing to roll out a new facility where vehicle owners will be able to retain their preferred registration number for up to one year after scrapping or disposing of their old vehicles. The trial is already underway through the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Currently, registration numbers are blocked when a vehicle reaches the end of its legal life and is scrapped, typically after 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles. Under the proposed retention system, owners will be able to keep the number reserved for one year and have it transferred to a new vehicle purchased within that period.

According to transport department officials, vehicle owners will have to apply for the retention facility at their Regional Transport Office (RTO). The proposed fee is Rs 5,000 for retaining the registration number, along with an additional Rs 600.

Officials said the NIC has nearly completed the trial of the new system. After it is reviewed and approved by senior authorities, the facility will be launched across the state.

The initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department's broader push to digitise citizen services. So far, 58 transport-related services, including those related to driving licences, vehicle registration and permits, have been made available online. Of these, 16 services are processed through an auto-approval mechanism.