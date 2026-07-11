Uttar Pradesh To Allow Vehicle Owners Retain Favourite Registration Number For One Year
According to transport department officials, vehicle owners will have to apply for the retention facility at their Regional Transport Office (RTO).
Published : July 11, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Transport Department is preparing to roll out a new facility where vehicle owners will be able to retain their preferred registration number for up to one year after scrapping or disposing of their old vehicles. The trial is already underway through the National Informatics Centre (NIC).
Currently, registration numbers are blocked when a vehicle reaches the end of its legal life and is scrapped, typically after 10 years for diesel vehicles and 15 years for petrol vehicles. Under the proposed retention system, owners will be able to keep the number reserved for one year and have it transferred to a new vehicle purchased within that period.
According to transport department officials, vehicle owners will have to apply for the retention facility at their Regional Transport Office (RTO). The proposed fee is Rs 5,000 for retaining the registration number, along with an additional Rs 600.
Officials said the NIC has nearly completed the trial of the new system. After it is reviewed and approved by senior authorities, the facility will be launched across the state.
The initiative is part of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Department's broader push to digitise citizen services. So far, 58 transport-related services, including those related to driving licences, vehicle registration and permits, have been made available online. Of these, 16 services are processed through an auto-approval mechanism.
Online services currently include change of address on learner's licences, updating photographs and signatures, issuing duplicate learner's licences, renewal of driving licences where no driving test is required, biometric updates, duplicate public service vehicle (PSV) badges, conductor licence services, payment of registration certificate fees and address changes in vehicle registration documents.
The department said Uttar Pradesh currently leads the country in the number of faceless transport services, with 58 services available online.
Other states include Assam and West Bengal (46 each), Tamil Nadu (45), Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh (42 each).
Deputy Transport Commissioner (IT) Vijay Kumar Singh said, "Once the new system is implemented, vehicle owners will be able to reserve their old registration number for one year after completing the application process at the RTO. If they purchase a new vehicle within that period, the reserved number can be transferred.”
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