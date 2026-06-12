ETV Bharat / state

UP: Stone Pelted At Shatabdi Express Near Firozabad With Mohan Bhagwat On Board

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrives at the Central Railway Station, in Kanpur on Thursday. ( ANI )

Firozabad: An unidentified person pelted a stone at a coach of the Lucknow-Delhi Shatabdi Express near the Firozabad railway station on Thursday evening, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on board, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:45 pm near the Pemeshwar Gate bridge on the Etawah-Tundla section when a stone was thrown at one of the coaches of the 12003 up Shatabdi Express, they said. According to sources, Bhagwat, who boarded the E1 coach in Kanpur, is safe.

After being alerted by Railway officials, senior police officers rushed to the spot, including Firozabad SP Aditya Langhe, Agra Railway SP Anil Jha, and SP (City) Ravi Shankar Prasad.