ETV Bharat / state

UP STF Investigation Uncovers Role Of 13 Doctors Among 25 People In Conversion Racket

UP STF uncovers role of several doctors in alleged King George’s Medical University conversion racket. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: An investigation by the UP Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered the involvement of about 25 people, including 13 doctors, in a case of religious conversion at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

The investigation further revealed that over 100 doctors and Islamic clerics are linked to this network in Uttar Pradesh.

During the probe, statements from several witnesses and victims were recorded while officials also examined digital records, including WhatsApp groups.

The STF report has also unearthed the involvement of people who have left KGMU and are now employed at other institutions.

The STF investigation has found that the conversion activities were not the work of a single individual, but were carried out through an organised network.

The trail extends beyond Lucknow to other medical colleges across the state, and the investigation has also uncovered involvement of medical colleges in Agra and Etah.

Earlier, the investigation was set into motion after a complaint by a female doctor at KGMU that a doctor named Rameez had exerted influence over her and pressured her to convert.

Following this, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Subsequently, police arrested Dr Rameez, who has been imprisoned.

Officials have said that during the investigation, STF received similar complaints involving various departments at KGMU.

According to the STF, Dr Rameez was in contact with several other doctors and individuals, and they would first cultivate close relationships with non-Muslim students and subsequently prepare them for religious conversion.

The STF’s investigation has extended beyond KGMU and has examined connections linked to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra and the medical college in Etah.