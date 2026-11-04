UP STF Investigation Uncovers Role Of 13 Doctors Among 25 People In Conversion Racket
Following the revelations in the STF report, the KGMU administration is now preparing to conduct its own inquiry.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 8:58 PM IST
Lucknow: An investigation by the UP Special Task Force (STF) has uncovered the involvement of about 25 people, including 13 doctors, in a case of religious conversion at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).
The investigation further revealed that over 100 doctors and Islamic clerics are linked to this network in Uttar Pradesh.
During the probe, statements from several witnesses and victims were recorded while officials also examined digital records, including WhatsApp groups.
The STF report has also unearthed the involvement of people who have left KGMU and are now employed at other institutions.
The STF investigation has found that the conversion activities were not the work of a single individual, but were carried out through an organised network.
The trail extends beyond Lucknow to other medical colleges across the state, and the investigation has also uncovered involvement of medical colleges in Agra and Etah.
Earlier, the investigation was set into motion after a complaint by a female doctor at KGMU that a doctor named Rameez had exerted influence over her and pressured her to convert.
Following this, police registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Subsequently, police arrested Dr Rameez, who has been imprisoned.
Officials have said that during the investigation, STF received similar complaints involving various departments at KGMU.
According to the STF, Dr Rameez was in contact with several other doctors and individuals, and they would first cultivate close relationships with non-Muslim students and subsequently prepare them for religious conversion.
The STF’s investigation has extended beyond KGMU and has examined connections linked to Sarojini Naidu Medical College in Agra and the medical college in Etah.
The name of Dr. Rizwan Malik, described as a close associate of Dr. Rameez, has also emerged during the probe.
According to officials, Dr Malik was posted at the Etah medical college for approximately five years.
During the inquiry, the STF uncovered a WhatsApp group named 'Islamic Medicos,' which reportedly includes several individuals from the medical field. The investigative agency scrutinized the conversations within the group, the interactions among its members, and the content shared between them. The investigation further revealed that books and journals associated with this group were used to facilitate connections between senior and junior medical students.
The STF report notes that, in 2013, Namaz (Islamic prayers) was being offered on the second floor of the gymnasium on the KGMU campus. The report alleged that a separate space was arranged for these prayers, even though a mosque already existed on the university premises.
The investigation also covered the entry of individuals from outside the campus to deliver religious sermons.
The report has further said that certain individuals were attempting to influence doctors and students with specific religious ideologies.
The STF investigation revealed that approximately 10 lakh rupees were collected every month for Zakat (obligatory Islamic almsgiving). The probe indicated connections extending beyond Lucknow to cities including Agra, Etah, Basti, Bareilly, and Deoband.
The investigative agency is now working to "determine the source of these funds, the recipients, and how the money was utilized. "
Further, information regarding bank accounts and suspicious transactions is being gathered. Following the revelations in the STF report, the KGMU administration is now preparing to conduct its own inquiry.
University spokesperson Dr K.K. Singh said that a committee would be formed by the university administration this Friday to carry out an impartial investigation into the entire matter. "Departmental action will also be taken against those who violated rules."
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