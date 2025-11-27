UP STF Busts Rs 100-Crore Cough Syrup Syndicate; Kingpin Amit Tata Nabbed, Dubai-Based Mastermind Tracked
Published : November 27, 2025 at 11:57 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a narcotic cough syrup syndicate worth over Rs 100 crore. Amit Kumar Singh, the kingpin, has been arrested.
Police said members of the racket used to supply codeine-mixed phensedyl syrup to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Nepal using fake bills. Meanwhile, the STF also arrested two smugglers in Bareilly.
The STF conducted a major operation against a major interstate and international syndicate. Amit Kumar Singh, alias Amit Tata, a key figure in the smuggling network, was arrested near Gwari intersection in Gomtinagar at 7 a.m. on Thursday. A Fortuner car, two mobile phones, and several important digital documents were recovered from him.
Police said the accused Amit Tata is a close associate of Shubham Jaiswal, the kingpin of this illegal trade. Interrogation of the accused revealed that this syndicate used fake bills to sell over Rs 100 crore worth of narcotic cough syrup in markets ranging from Jharkhand to West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
Additional superintendent of police Lal Pratap Singh said Amit Tata admitted that he entered this illegal business for quick fortune. In January 2024, the gang opened a fake firm named Devkrupa Medical Agency in Amit Tata's name in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Later, a license for a drug firm was also obtained in Varanasi under the name Shri Medical.
Singh said consignments of the banned syrup were initially sent to West Bengal through a Jharkhand firm. From there, the consignments were smuggled to Bangladesh and Nepal using fake purchase and sale bills and e-way bills. The accused admitted that he earned Rs 20 to 22 lakh in cash from the trade and he deposited the amount into his wife's bank account. Meanwhile, according to STF sources, the syndicate purchased cough syrup worth over Rs 100 crore from a pharmaceutical company.
Mastermind operated the network from Dubai
The accused claimed that some pharmaceutical company officials were also involved in this trade. They sold the consignment to smugglers using fake documents. The STF investigation revealed that after several arrests in Ranchi and Ghaziabad, the mastermind of the smuggling, Shubham Jaiswal, fled to Dubai with his partners. There, he ran the network via video calls. The STF is now investigating his international connections.
Two smugglers arrested with 300 banned parrots
The Uttar Pradesh STF arrested two interstate smugglers with 300 parrots of the protected Rogerwing species in Bareilly. The smugglers were transporting these parrots from Rampur to Delhi. STF inspector Pramod Kumar Verma said that two smugglers from Rampur were transporting the parrots in a car. Upon receiving information, the STF, in collaboration with the Forest Department, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Gorakhpur, and the local police station, apprehended the smugglers.
During interrogation, the two smugglers revealed that they purchased the parrots from Rampur resident Sibbu Khan, alias Neta, spending Rs 200 per pair. They then transported them to Delhi and sold them to small traders for Rs 400-500 per pair. Among the arrested accused, Arsalan Khan is a resident of Bareilly Gate near the Noorani Mosque in Rampur, while Shakib is a resident of Bilaspur Gate in Rampur.
