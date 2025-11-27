ETV Bharat / state

UP STF Busts Rs 100-Crore Cough Syrup Syndicate; Kingpin Amit Tata Nabbed, Dubai-Based Mastermind Tracked

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) busted a narcotic cough syrup syndicate worth over Rs 100 crore. Amit Kumar Singh, the kingpin, has been arrested.

Police said members of the racket used to supply codeine-mixed phensedyl syrup to Jharkhand, West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Nepal using fake bills. Meanwhile, the STF also arrested two smugglers in Bareilly.

The STF conducted a major operation against a major interstate and international syndicate. Amit Kumar Singh, alias Amit Tata, a key figure in the smuggling network, was arrested near Gwari intersection in Gomtinagar at 7 a.m. on Thursday. A Fortuner car, two mobile phones, and several important digital documents were recovered from him.

Police said the accused Amit Tata is a close associate of Shubham Jaiswal, the kingpin of this illegal trade. Interrogation of the accused revealed that this syndicate used fake bills to sell over Rs 100 crore worth of narcotic cough syrup in markets ranging from Jharkhand to West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Additional superintendent of police Lal Pratap Singh said Amit Tata admitted that he entered this illegal business for quick fortune. In January 2024, the gang opened a fake firm named Devkrupa Medical Agency in Amit Tata's name in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Later, a license for a drug firm was also obtained in Varanasi under the name Shri Medical.

Singh said consignments of the banned syrup were initially sent to West Bengal through a Jharkhand firm. From there, the consignments were smuggled to Bangladesh and Nepal using fake purchase and sale bills and e-way bills. The accused admitted that he earned Rs 20 to 22 lakh in cash from the trade and he deposited the amount into his wife's bank account. Meanwhile, according to STF sources, the syndicate purchased cough syrup worth over Rs 100 crore from a pharmaceutical company.