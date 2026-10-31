ETV Bharat / state

UP STF Arrests Wildlife Smuggling Suspect In Lucknow, Rescues Seven Falcons

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a man in Lucknow for allegedly being part of an international wildlife smuggling network involved in trafficking protected birds. Seven falcons were recovered from his possession, and their estimated value in the international market is reportedly several crore rupees.

The accused, a Mumbai resident, allegedly supplied the birds to countries including Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain through the smuggling network.

According to the STF, information about the activities of a wildlife smuggling gang was received on October 30. Several STF teams were subsequently directed to gather intelligence and take action against the network.

A team led by Inspector Faizuddin Siddiqui was working in Lucknow under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Avnishwar Chandra Srivastava.

During the operation, the STF received information that a Mumbai resident involved in protected wildlife trafficking was arriving in Lucknow with prohibited birds.

The STF shared the information with the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) in Lucknow and conducted a joint operation. The accused was arrested at around 7.30 pm on October 30 from a house in the Iradat Nagar locality under the Madeyganj police station limits.

The accused has been identified as Firoz Masarrat Khan, son of Masarrat Barkatullah Khan. He resides on the fifth floor of the Mohammed Bakhsh Building near Byculla railway station in Mumbai.