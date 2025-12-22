ETV Bharat / state

UP SIT Uncovers Cross-Border Syndicate Linked to Cough Syrup Smuggling; Key Players and Criminal Ties Revealed

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the UP Police probing the codeine cough syrup smuggling case has submitted its report to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with the findings pointing to a cross-border syndicate involving diversion of pharmaceutical consignments, hawala transactions and links to criminal networks.

According to the SIT report, the alleged kingpin of the racket, Vibhor Rana, was granted a licence in 2016. The report claims that licences to the firms involved in the manufacture and distribution of the cough syrup were issued during the tenure of the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav.

The SIT stated that enforcement action against madrasas near the Nepal border directly affected smuggling operations, prompting Vibhor and his associates to temporarily halt cross-border trafficking. The report further notes that following intensified scrutiny by authorities, Vibhor had approached pharmaceutical company Abbott, requesting it to take back nearly one crore bottles of cough syrup.

Investigators have found that large consignments linked to Vibhor's associates, identified as Saurabh and Pappan, were also seized in western Uttar Pradesh. The report alleges that part of Vibhor's stock was deliberately diverted by the company to Shubham Jaiswal for the purpose of smuggling.

A significant cache of cough syrup was later recovered from a warehouse in Varanasi belonging to Manoj Yadav, an associate of Shubham Jaiswal. The SIT report highlights the role of a hawala network in the syndicate, stating that both the diversion of consignments and the financial transactions were routed through illegal hawala channels.

The smuggling routes allegedly extended through Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand, before being channelled through Uttar Pradesh districts bordering Nepal.