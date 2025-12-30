UP Electoral Roll Revision: Draft on Jan 6 As ECI Plans To Remove 2.89 Crore Names
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa said the state's electoral roll has a total of 15.44 crore names.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 10:37 PM IST
Lucknow: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the ongoing special intensive revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh. The draft electoral roll will now be published on January 6, 2026, followed by the publication of the final electoral roll on March 6, 2026, an ECI official said.
He said a massive clean-up exercise is on the cards. After the special intensive revision, 2.89 crore names are to be removed. Earlier, the draft electoral roll was scheduled for publication on December 31, with objections to be filed between December 31 and January 30.
Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa announced these developments on X on Tuesday, informing that according to the new schedule for the special intensive revision, the draft electoral roll will now be published on January 6, 2026.
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा अर्हता तिथि 01 जनवरी, 2026 के आधार पर प्रदेश में चल रहे विशेष गहन पुनरीक्षण (SIR) की घोषित तिथियों में संशोधन करते हुए नई तिथियां जारी कर दी गई है।— CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) December 30, 2025
संशोधित तिथियों के अनुसार अब मतदाता सूची का आलेख्य प्रकाशन 06 जनवरी, 2026 को किया जाएगा। दावे और…
According to him, claims and objections can be filed from January 6 to February 6. The chief electoral officer further said that the notice phase will run from January 6 to February 27, 2026.
After the completion of all procedures, the final electoral roll for Uttar Pradesh will be published on March 6, 2026. He said that the objective of this revised schedule, determined by the Election Commission, is to make the electoral roll more accurate and error-free.
He explained that the measure is going to ensure fairness in the process. According to Rinwa, the poll panel is striving to include name of every eligible citizen in the electoral roll. Currently, the state's electoral roll has a total of 15.44 crore names. Notices will be issued to 1.11 crore voters, he said.
Of the 2.89 crore voters whose names will be removed from the list, 1.26 crore voters were found to have moved to other places and 46 lakh were found dead. Besides, 23.70 lakh were found to be duplicate voters, 83.73 lakh absent, and 9.57 lakh fall under other categories, the official added.
Read more