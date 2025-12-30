ETV Bharat / state

UP Electoral Roll Revision: Draft on Jan 6 As ECI Plans To Remove 2.89 Crore Names

Lucknow: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the ongoing special intensive revision exercise in Uttar Pradesh. The draft electoral roll will now be published on January 6, 2026, followed by the publication of the final electoral roll on March 6, 2026, an ECI official said. He said a massive clean-up exercise is on the cards. After the special intensive revision, 2.89 crore names are to be removed. Earlier, the draft electoral roll was scheduled for publication on December 31, with objections to be filed between December 31 and January 30. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa announced these developments on X on Tuesday, informing that according to the new schedule for the special intensive revision, the draft electoral roll will now be published on January 6, 2026.