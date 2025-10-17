ETV Bharat / state

UP's Resilient Agriculture Model Global Example For Small Farmers: World Bank Chief Ajay Banga

Lucknow: World Bank Group President Ajay Banga has praised Uttar Pradesh's efforts to integrate technology with agriculture, describing the state's "resilient farming model" as a global example for small and marginal farmers.

Speaking at the AgriConnect Flagship event during the 2025 Annual Meetings of the World Bank, Banga showcased the Uttar Pradesh model, having visited the state and seen things for himself in May, said UP director of information, Vishal Singh. "The World Bank also posted its chief's speech on X, where he described what he witnessed in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government also put out a statement stating how Banga commended the Yogi Adityanath government for developing an agricultural ecosystem that is resilient by design, stressing that climate adaptability was built into the system from the start rather than added later.

"The way Uttar Pradesh is addressing climate challenges through its farmers is remarkable," Banga said in his speech that was shared by the UP government. According to the statement, the World Bank chief highlighted the use of heat-tolerant seeds, soil-matched fertilisers, regenerative practices, efficient irrigation, and robust insurance and financing systems that ensure a single bad season does not devastate a farmer's life.

Banga emphasised that digital technology is the glue holding the entire system together. Simple AI tools and mobile phones now help farmers diagnose crop diseases, guide fertiliser use, issue weather alerts, and ensure secure digital payments, the UP government quoted Banga as saying in the statement.