ETV Bharat / state

UP Power Corporation To Collect 10% Surcharge On Bills For June

New Delhi: Consumers across all categories in Uttar Pradesh will now have to shell out an additional amount as the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified a 10% Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) on electricity bills for June.

The levy aims to recover the additional expenditure incurred on power procurement and transmission costs in accordance with regulations framed by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to the May 29 order, the 10% increase corresponding to March will be recovered through electricity bills issued in June. "Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for March 2026, as per regulation, is to be charged in June, 2026," it states.

The fuel surcharge adjustment mechanism will lead to an additional burden on consumers on monthly power bills. The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge is levied to compensate distribution companies for fluctuations in fuel prices and the increased cost of purchasing electricity from various sources.