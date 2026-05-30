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UP Power Corporation To Collect 10% Surcharge On Bills For June

The levy aims to recover the additional expenditure incurred on power procurement and transmission costs in accordance with regulations framed by the Electricity Regulatory Commission.

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Representational Image. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Consumers across all categories in Uttar Pradesh will now have to shell out an additional amount as the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has notified a 10% Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) on electricity bills for June.

The levy aims to recover the additional expenditure incurred on power procurement and transmission costs in accordance with regulations framed by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission.

According to the May 29 order, the 10% increase corresponding to March will be recovered through electricity bills issued in June. "Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) calculated for March 2026, as per regulation, is to be charged in June, 2026," it states.

The fuel surcharge adjustment mechanism will lead to an additional burden on consumers on monthly power bills. The Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge is levied to compensate distribution companies for fluctuations in fuel prices and the increased cost of purchasing electricity from various sources.

The development comes at a time when several parts of Uttar Pradesh are witnessing widespread and prolonged power outages amid an intense heatwave, pushing temperatures beyond 45 degrees Celsius in many parts. As households, commercial establishments, and industries rely heavily on cooling appliances and other electrical equipment to cope with the extreme weather conditions, their consumption has increased significantly.

This led to soaring electricity demand across the state, which is reportedly up by nearly 5,000 MW compared to previous years.

Despite expanding transmission infrastructure leading to enhanced power transmission capacity in recent years, officials acknowledge that the increase has not kept pace with the rapidly growing consumer demand.

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TAGGED:

UPPCL
FPPAS
ELECTRICITY DEMAND
ELECTRICITY REGULATORY COMMISSION
SURCHARGE ON POWER BILL

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