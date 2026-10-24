ETV Bharat / state

UP Polls: Congress Seeks 175-200 Seats, Akhilesh Says Alliance Will Move Forward Effectively

Lucknow: After much dilly-dallying, the Congress has officially begun seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party for next year's Uttar Pradesh elections and submitted an initial list of more than 175 seats where it feels it can make an impression in an alliance.

Congress' Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam told PTI that the party shared the list with Samajwadi Party leaders a couple of days ago; the two parties' leaders will soon discuss the seat-sharing arrangements in detail.

"I can't give you the exact numbers, but we have submitted a list for 175 to 200 seats," Gautam told PTI, hinting that the party is open to negotiations ahead of polls to the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The leadership of both parties will sit together to thrash out the nitty-gritty of the seat-sharing arrangements, Gautam said.

However, not many within the Samajwadi Party are convinced of the Congress' political heft to demand 175-200 seats, the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results notwithstanding, sources said.

A senior Samajwadi Party leader said, "I think our leader Akhilesh Yadav has made it clear that winnability is the sole criterion (for contesting the polls). Anyone can demand anything but in politics, to reach an acceptable and meaningful solution, you have to move beyond posturing."

The scepticism is not baseless as the Congress' graph in Uttar Pradesh has been dipping since 1989, when it last held power in the most populous state of the country.

In the meantime, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the collective goal is to remove the BJP from power, and the alliance will move forward effectively.

Speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Friday, he said, "The Congress, the Samajwadi Party, and the INDIA bloc must be strengthened. Our collective goal is to see that the BJP is removed. To ensure the ouster of the BJP, we will make people understand, and we will do so. The alliance will move forward effectively to defeat the BJP."

The Congress contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on its own but could win only two seats, faring worse than its seven-seat show in 2017.