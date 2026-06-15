ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Encounter: Wanted Murder Accused Carrying Rs 1 Lakh Reward Killed In Unnao

Unnao: A proclaimed offender carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in a police encounter during the early hours of Monday in a joint operation carried out by Bangarmau Police Station and the UP Special Operations Group (SOG) in Unnao district.

The deceased has been identified as Israel, son of Shakur, a resident of Purvia Tola in Bangarmau. He was wanted in a recent priest murder case, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh had been announced for information leading to his arrest.

According to Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Singh, personnel from Bangarmau Police Station and the SOG were checking suspicious persons and vehicles on the service road near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway airstrip at around 3.40 am on Monday when they received information about the accused's presence near the Tajpur underpass.

Acting on the tip-off, the police team reached the spot and attempted to apprehend the accused. Police said that despite being warned to surrender, Israel allegedly opened fire on the team.

During the exchange of fire, a bullet fired by the accused struck the bulletproof jacket of Sub-Inspector Newton Kumar Singh, saving him from serious injury. Another bullet hit SOG constable Vikas Bhadauria, who sustained injuries.