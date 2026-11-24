UP Police Constable Shoots Neighbour Dead Over Illicit Affair In Rajasthan's Dholpur
Police said the accused has been identified as Rohit and has been taken into custody along with Rani, the wife of the deceased, for questioning.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Dholpur: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police force shot his neighbour dead over an alleged illicit affair in Masoodpur village under the Sadar police station jurisdiction in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Tuesday, police said.
Dholpur circle officer (CO) City Pradeep Nehra said the accused has been identified as Rohit and has been taken into custody along with Rani, the wife of the deceased, for questioning.
The body of Bahadur Singh Kashyap has been sent to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem, and vital evidence has been collected from the spot, he added.
"A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and relevant evidence has been gathered. Preliminary findings suggest the motive may be an illicit affair. However, further details will emerge following a thorough investigation," Nehra said.
According to Nehra, initial information indicates that the deceased and the accused were neighbours. "Bahadur Singh had been living in Masoodpur for about six years, while Rohit — a native of Bari — resided next door. It is alleged that an illicit affair had been ongoing between Rohit and Rani, of which Bahadur had reportedly become aware. This led Rohit to commit this heinous act," he said.
Nehra added that the police are meticulously examining every aspect of the incident and the full details of the case will be revealed soon.
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