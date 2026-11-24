ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Constable Shoots Neighbour Dead Over Illicit Affair In Rajasthan's Dholpur

The spot in Masoodpur village where the incident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Dholpur: A constable of the Uttar Pradesh police force shot his neighbour dead over an alleged illicit affair in Masoodpur village under the Sadar police station jurisdiction in Rajasthan's Dholpur on Tuesday, police said.

Dholpur circle officer (CO) City Pradeep Nehra said the accused has been identified as Rohit and has been taken into custody along with Rani, the wife of the deceased, for questioning.

The body of Bahadur Singh Kashyap has been sent to the mortuary of the district hospital for post-mortem, and vital evidence has been collected from the spot, he added. "A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was called to the spot, and relevant evidence has been gathered. Preliminary findings suggest the motive may be an illicit affair. However, further details will emerge following a thorough investigation," Nehra said.