UP Police Bust Crypto Scam: Rs 2.52 Crore Duped, Three Arrested

Three people have been arrested in crypto fraud case ( ETV Bharat )

Kanpur: The Crime Branch of Kanpur Police has busted a gang that defrauded people of Rs 2.52 crore. The gang lured victims to invest in cryptocurrency. Police arrested three members of the gang on November 5.

During questioning, it was revealed that the accused targeted people in different states, promising high returns. They then transferred the invested money to Cambodia. Police are interrogating the arrested members.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Anjali Vishwakarma said that on July 15, 2025, retired bank employee Anil Kumar Singh Chauhan, a resident of Signature Green City, Nawabganj, filed a complaint.

He said that on August 2, he received a WhatsApp message about his arrival at the airport. After replying, a woman named Ira Reddy began communicating and eventually trapped him in a honeytrap, tricking him into investing Rs 2.52 crore in cryptocurrency.

How the Crime Branch Cracked The Case?