UP Police Bust Crypto Scam: Rs 2.52 Crore Duped, Three Arrested
The gang lured people with commission, opened accounts using Aadhaar Card, received fraudulent money, converted it to crypto and sent it to Cambodia
Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:54 PM IST
Kanpur: The Crime Branch of Kanpur Police has busted a gang that defrauded people of Rs 2.52 crore. The gang lured victims to invest in cryptocurrency. Police arrested three members of the gang on November 5.
During questioning, it was revealed that the accused targeted people in different states, promising high returns. They then transferred the invested money to Cambodia. Police are interrogating the arrested members.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Crime Anjali Vishwakarma said that on July 15, 2025, retired bank employee Anil Kumar Singh Chauhan, a resident of Signature Green City, Nawabganj, filed a complaint.
He said that on August 2, he received a WhatsApp message about his arrival at the airport. After replying, a woman named Ira Reddy began communicating and eventually trapped him in a honeytrap, tricking him into investing Rs 2.52 crore in cryptocurrency.
How the Crime Branch Cracked The Case?
Police arrested Ramniwas of Vinayak Nagar, Jodhpur. He had opened bank accounts for 15 to 20 women, where fraudulent money was deposited. Based on his information, police arrested Ram Dinesh Bishnoi of Sonamukhi and Mahendra of Jaidev Nagar, both in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The three said 15–16 network members were involved in similar nationwide frauds.
The gang offered small commissions and used victims' Aadhaar numbers to open new bank accounts, issuing chequebooks, passbooks and ATM cards immediately. Next, these newly opened accounts were used to collect fraudulent money from cybercrimes. The collected money was then converted into cryptocurrency, transferred to Cambodia, and later repatriated to India through NGOs, making the funds appear as legitimate income.
Vishwakarma said that Jodhpur in Rajasthan has become a major hub of cyber fraud. Mahendra used an app to invest and transfer cryptocurrency to Cambodia. Rs 1.40 crore transactions were found in his account. Laptops, passbooks and ATM cards were recovered from the accused.
Supritendent of Police Crime Indu Siddharth stated that a woman from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, lodged a complaint. She alleged that after making an online temple booking for Rs 9,000, she was cheated of Rs 12 lakh through multiple transactions. Police arrested Pushpendra Singh Chauhan from Bulandshahr and recovered the iPhone used. Investigation is underway.
