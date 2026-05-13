ETV Bharat / state

UP Police Books SP Spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati For Anti-Brahmin Remark

Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday booked Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Brahmins, officials said.

Police have booked Bhati under Section 196(1) (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion) of the BNS based on a complaint lodged by BJP leader Ajay Sharma at the Kavinagar police station, they said.

In his complaint, Sharma sought strict action against Bhati for allegedly making comments against the Brahmin community that “hurt his religious sentiments”.

In a viral video, Bhati can be heard saying, “Neither a Brahmin is good, nor is a courtesan.” However, after the video sparked outrage, Bhati offered an apology and said certain parts of his speech were selectively excerpted and used to spread “malicious propaganda”. Reacting to Bhati's remarks, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said the “real character and hateful mindset” of the Samajwadi Party has been exposed again.

Pathak said the "derogatory and insulting" remarks made by the Samajwadi Party spokesperson against Brahmins were condemnable and reflected the party's mentality.

“The Brahmin community, which has contributed to the nation through knowledge, culture, the Constitution and nation-building, does not deserve such language. Such remarks are extremely unfortunate,” Pathak said. The deputy chief minister also alleged that the Samajwadi Party repeatedly made statements against Sanatan Dharma, seers and social harmony in the past.