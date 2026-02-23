ETV Bharat / state

'Will Fully Cooperate': Swami Avimukteshwaranand; UP Police Arrive To Arrest Him In Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrived at the residence of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati in Shri Vidya Math in Varanasi to arrest him in connection with an alleged sexual assault case involving minor children.

Shankaracharya said he will fully cooperate with the investigations. "I am not running away anywhere but sitting here. If I am to be arrested, I won't oppose the police. I will fully cooperate with the investigation. Whatever truth comes out will be revealed to everyone. The police are as eager in solving the case as we are so that the stigma against us can be removed as quickly as possible," he said.

The seer further said that he met with his lawyers earlier today and sought legal advice on this matter. "Our legal team will soon go to the High Court and take further action in this case," he said.

Citing the example of 'Lanka Kand' of the Ramcharitmanas, he said that Vibhishana, while explaining to Ravana, said that hypocrisy and deceit will one day come to an end. "Ravana disguised himself as monk and did all the wrong things but he was exposed. Kalanemi disguised himself as a monk but was disgraced in front of Hanuman and met his end. Similarly, Rahu disguised himself as a god and tried to drink the nectar, but he too was exposed. All fake Hindus will be exposed," Shankaracharya said. "I want the case to be resolved quickly," he added.