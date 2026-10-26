ETV Bharat / state

UP: Over 5.59 Lakh Apply For Voter Registration During Two-Day Drive

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Lucknow: More than 5.59 lakh citizens in Uttar Pradesh have submitted applications to become registered voters, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh said on Sunday.

In a statement issued in Lucknow, the UP CEO's office noted that citizens participated enthusiastically in special campaign days organised across the state, aimed at including eligible individuals who had been left out of the electoral roll. The campaign particularly focused on encouraging women and youth to register.

On these special campaign days, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were stationed at all polling locations across the state to provide information on voter registration and accept applications. Citizens were informed about the procedures for adding their names to the electoral roll and making corrections to existing entries. "1,37,225 applications (Form 6) for inclusion in the electoral roll were received on October 17, and 4,21,953 applications were received on October 24. In all, 5,59,178 citizens submitted applications to become registered voters across these two campaign days," the statement said.