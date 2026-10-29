ETV Bharat / state

MLC Election Reflects Choice Of Educated Class, Not General Public: UP Minister On Varanasi Loss

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar targets SP in Ballia. ( ETV Bharat )

Ballia: UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that the MLC election results reflect the choice of the educated class and not the general public.

Rajbhar targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) after the outcome of the MLC election results and stated, "What great feat have they achieved by winning these seats?"

UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar speaking to reporters in Ballia (ETV Bharat) He also questioned why Muslim scholars and clerics do not speak about the condition of their community while delivering "sacks full of Muslim votes to the Congress and the SP." "After independence, Muslims held 38% of government jobs. Now, not even 1% of Muslims remain in government service." "The Maulvis, Maulanas, and the Madanis, who help form these governments, should be demanding a fair share for the community. Why do they never talk about making a Muslim the chief minister? They simply mislead the Muslim community to secure their votes and form governments." Regarding the seats won by the Samajwadi Party, he asked, "What extraordinary achievement have they managed?"