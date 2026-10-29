MLC Election Reflects Choice Of Educated Class, Not General Public: UP Minister On Varanasi Loss
UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has downplayed electoral wins by Samajwadi Party stating MLC results reflected only choice of educated class.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Ballia: UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that the MLC election results reflect the choice of the educated class and not the general public.
Rajbhar targeted the Samajwadi Party (SP) after the outcome of the MLC election results and stated, "What great feat have they achieved by winning these seats?"
He also questioned why Muslim scholars and clerics do not speak about the condition of their community while delivering "sacks full of Muslim votes to the Congress and the SP."
"After independence, Muslims held 38% of government jobs. Now, not even 1% of Muslims remain in government service."
"The Maulvis, Maulanas, and the Madanis, who help form these governments, should be demanding a fair share for the community. Why do they never talk about making a Muslim the chief minister? They simply mislead the Muslim community to secure their votes and form governments."
आज जनपद बलिया के कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र, सोहांव में जननायक एवं स्वतंत्रता सेनानी स्व. बाबू मैनेजर सिंह जी की 33वीं पुण्यतिथि पर आयोजित ‘विशाल किसान सम्मान समारोह एवं गोष्ठी’ में सहभागिता कर किसान भाइयों एवं मातृशक्ति को संबोधित किया। इस अवसर पर मा. कृषि मंत्री श्री सूर्य प्रताप शाही जी, मा. परिवहन मंत्री श्री दयाशंकर सिंह जी, पूर्व मंत्री श्री नारद राय जी, पूर्व सांसद श्री वीरेंद्र सिंह मस्त जी एवं भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष श्री संजय मिश्रा जी सहित अनेक गणमान्य अतिथियों की गरिमामयी उपस्थिति रही। अन्नदाता का सम्मान, किसानों का उत्थान और गांवों का सर्वांगीण विकास हमारी सर्वोच्च प्रतिबद्धता है। @narendramodi @AmitShah @rajnathsingh @myogiadityanath @NitinNabin @JPNadda @blsanthosh @idharampalsingh @mppchaudhary @BJP4India @BJP4UP @kpmaurya1 @PMOIndia @brajeshpathakup @sunilbansalbjp— Om Prakash Rajbhar (@oprajbhar) October 28, 2026
Regarding the seats won by the Samajwadi Party, he asked, "What extraordinary achievement have they managed?"
He said that the MLC election is not a "semi-final." "You will see that in the upcoming assembly elections. These educated people will not even show up at the polling booths. Only the common voters will be there. That has been the history of this country and the state."
Regarding the SP's victory in Varanasi, he said that the BJP managed its vote share. "Look at the vote ratios and the margins of victory or defeat. Those who favour the BJP voted for the party, and those who prefer the Samajwadi Party voted for the SP."
Regarding Sonia Gandhi’s statement about her book, Rajbhar said, "The Congress ruled for 60 years and stripped the backward classes, Dalits, and Muslims of their rights. What are they planning to plunder now?"
"This is an independent India. Anyone is free to write and publish a book." Commenting on Rahul Gandhi's statement about Tata Sons, he remarked that he has consistently taken a stance against the "nation and its constitutional institutions." "No one pays any heed to his statements."
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