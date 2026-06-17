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'Samajwadi Party Will Witness A Major Split,' Claims UP Minister Rajbhar

In a post on X, Rajbhar claimed that Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ram Gopal Yadav had submitted a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, though he did not provide details of the alleged communication. "Samajwadi Party will witness a major split. Ram Gopal Yadav has handed over a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah," Rajbhar claimed in his post.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday claimed that a major split was likely in the Samajwadi Party and that several SP leaders were ready to join the BJP.

Alleging that investigations into past issues had put the SP under pressure, Rajbhar said, "Who is the mastermind behind the mining scam and Gomti River Front scam, the entire Uttar Pradesh knows. As the noose is tightening, the SP is worried." He further claimed that the situation was not limited to Maharashtra and West Bengal and that "the entire SP is ready to join the BJP".

Rajbhar heads the SBSP, a BJP-led NDA ally in Uttar Pradesh. The SP has not yet issued any response to his claims, which come ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2027.

The claims come at a time when the Trinamool Congress is grappling with an unprecedented split, while the Shiv Sena (UBT), another major player in the Opposition camp, is staring at a crisis, with some of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the ruling Shiv Sena.

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