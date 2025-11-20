Doctors Apply Adhesive To Stitch Child's Eye Wound In UP's Meerut, Probe Ordered
The two-year-old child complained of itching and pain in his eye and it came to fore that a Fevikwik-like substance was applied to his wound.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 9:59 PM IST
Meerut: Doctors of a private hospital in Meerut allegedly applied adhesive to a child's eye to stitch a wound.
Sardar Jasprinder Singh, a resident of Jagriti Vihar Extension said his two-year-old child received an injury in his eye while playing at home two days back. The family took him to a hospital, where doctors dressed the wound. However, instead of the pain subsiding, it worsened. The family assumed the child was unable to tolerate the pain due to his age. The child told his parents that his wound was itching.
On Wednesday, the family took the child to another hospital for dressing the wound. When the surgical staff at the hospital tried to remove the bandage, it stuck to the child's eye. They tried to remove it, but it did not come off.
The doctors at the hospital were stunned when they discovered that the child's wound had been sealed with a substance similar to Fevikwik. Finally, after assessing the child's condition, the doctors explained the situation to the family. The child received four stitches to remove the substance.
The family then went to the previous hospital and created a ruckus and lodged a complaint. But the hospital staff refused to comment. A complaint was then filed with the CMO Ashok Kataria who ordered an investigation.
Kataria stated that the matter is extremely serious and that instructions have been given to scan the hospital's CCTV. "The case is shocking and strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," he said.
