Doctors Apply Adhesive To Stitch Child's Eye Wound In UP's Meerut, Probe Ordered

Meerut: Doctors of a private hospital in Meerut allegedly applied adhesive to a child's eye to stitch a wound.

Sardar Jasprinder Singh, a resident of Jagriti Vihar Extension said his two-year-old child received an injury in his eye while playing at home two days back. The family took him to a hospital, where doctors dressed the wound. However, instead of the pain subsiding, it worsened. The family assumed the child was unable to tolerate the pain due to his age. The child told his parents that his wound was itching.

On Wednesday, the family took the child to another hospital for dressing the wound. When the surgical staff at the hospital tried to remove the bandage, it stuck to the child's eye. They tried to remove it, but it did not come off.