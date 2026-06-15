ETV Bharat / state

UP: Five Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail For Assaulting, Gang-Raping Teenager

Ballia: A court in Ballia on Monday convicted five persons of assaulting and gang-raping a teenage girl in 2022 and sentenced them to 25 years in prison each, a police officer said.

According to the prosecution, the girl was returning home with a relative on the evening of December 24, 2022, when Manoj Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Majeet Yadav alias Mukur and Rohit Yadav, all residents of her village, assaulted her.

They allegedly took her to a secluded area, gang-raped her and also threatened to kill her.