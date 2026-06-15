UP: Five Sentenced To 25 Years In Jail For Assaulting, Gang-Raping Teenager
The court convicted five persons of assaulting and gang-raping a teenage girl in 2022 and sentenced them to 25 years in prison each
By PTI
Published : June 15, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Ballia: A court in Ballia on Monday convicted five persons of assaulting and gang-raping a teenage girl in 2022 and sentenced them to 25 years in prison each, a police officer said.
According to the prosecution, the girl was returning home with a relative on the evening of December 24, 2022, when Manoj Yadav, Rakesh Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Majeet Yadav alias Mukur and Rohit Yadav, all residents of her village, assaulted her.
They allegedly took her to a secluded area, gang-raped her and also threatened to kill her.
On the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against the five accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. After investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all the accused.
Special Judge Pratham Kant pronounced all five accused guilty on Monday and sentenced them to 25 years of imprisonment. He also imposed a fine of Rs 24,000 each, Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said.
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