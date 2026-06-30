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UP Man Who Converted To Islam Returns To Hinduism, Performs Rituals At Home

A Collage of photos of Ayush Malik, who converted to Islam earlier this year, has returned to Hinduism. ( Screengrab/ Social media )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Muzaffarnagar: Ayush Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district who converted to Islam earlier this year, has returned to Hinduism, saying he decided to do so after seeing the distress caused to his parents. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Malik, in his 20s, performing Hindu rituals at his residence. In the video, he says he had embraced Islam but has decided to return to Hinduism after seeing the distress his move caused to his parents. Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Sadhana Ashram, who had raised the issue publicly, confirmed Malik's reconversion.