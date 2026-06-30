UP Man Who Converted To Islam Returns To Hinduism, Performs Rituals At Home
According to the complaint, Ayush was allegedly converted to Islam on pretext of marriage to Chandni Qureshi as part of conspiracy to grab his property.
By PTI
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:23 PM IST
Muzaffarnagar: Ayush Malik, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district who converted to Islam earlier this year, has returned to Hinduism, saying he decided to do so after seeing the distress caused to his parents. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Malik, in his 20s, performing Hindu rituals at his residence.
In the video, he says he had embraced Islam but has decided to return to Hinduism after seeing the distress his move caused to his parents. Yashveer Maharaj of Yog Sadhana Ashram, who had raised the issue publicly, confirmed Malik's reconversion.
THE TEA IS SCALDING.— Sanatan Gharwapsi Foundation (@Gharwapsifoun) June 30, 2026
Remember the fitness trainer Chandni Qureshi who convinced Ayush Malik to convert to Islam? Well, the tables have turned.
Ayush (formerly Mohammad Ali) has officially returned to Sanatan Dharma. The brainwashing failed. The roots held strong.#GharWapsi pic.twitter.com/4u5mzZsznI
“Ajay Malik has returned to the Hindu faith and has resumed worship at his home. He also removed all articles associated with the Muslim faith from his house,” Yashveer Maharaj told PTI on Tuesday. He also claimed that a campaign launched over the issue has succeeded with Malik's return to Hinduism.
The development comes weeks after Shamli police registered a case under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act based on a complaint by Malik's father, Devraj Malik.
According to the complaint, Ayush was allegedly converted to Islam on the pretext of marriage to Chandni Qureshi as part of a conspiracy to grab his property. Police arrested four people, including Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, on June 7. The FIR named nine people and the matter remains under investigation.
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