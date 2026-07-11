UP Man, Brother, Friend Planned Himachal Trip To Murder Wife, Caught In Solan While Carrying Out Plan
After an eyewitness informed the police, the wife was rescued and admitted to hospital in critical condition. All three accused have been arrested.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Solan: Three people from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for trying to murder the wife of one of them under the pretext of a holiday in Himachal Pradesh. Solan police arrested the husband and his co-conspirators — his own brother and a friend — who took the wife to a secluded area, attacked her on the neck with a knife and then pushed her into a deep gorge. However, thanks to luck and prompt police action, the woman's life was saved and she is currently undergoing treatment at IGMC Shimla.
The interrogation of the accused, and the initial police investigation, has revealed that the accused, Dalip Kumar, had been involved in a long-standing family dispute with his wife, Monika, due to which, he hatched a plan to kill her with the help of his brother, Shivam, and his friend, Madan Kumar. As part of the plan, the three accused brought the woman from Uttar Pradesh to Solan, Himachal Pradesh, under the pretext of a vacation.
After reaching a secluded spot, they first attacked the woman's neck with a knife and then pushed her into a gorge, approximately 80-100 m deep. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene and were attempting to return to UP.
Woman's Life Saved By Alert Eyewitness
However, Monica was rescued thanks to the alertness of a local resident. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Barog, told police that he was returning to his village from Dehunghat around 8.30 pm on Friday. On the way, he spotted three young men behaving suspiciously with a woman by the roadside. Although he had moved ahead, he suspected that something was wrong and turned back.
When he returned, he witnessed the three men pushing the woman into the deep gorge. He immediately informed the police. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene. Bloodstains were found on the parapet near the incident site. Locals and police immediately launched a rescue operation. Meanwhile, the injured woman had managed to reach the bypass road, where bystanders immediately rushed her to the Civil Hospital in Solan. Following initial treatment, doctors referred her to IGMC Shimla due to her critical condition; where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Police Apprehend All Three Accused Within 30 Minutes
Solan SP Sai Dattatreya Verma said, "Upon receiving the information, several police teams immediately swung into action. All three accused, who had fled the scene, were apprehended near Nagali within half an hour. They have been identified as Madan Kumar, a resident of Gonda in UP, Dalip Kumar, a resident of Bahraich, and his brother Shivam. Interrogation revealed that the injured woman is Dalip Kumar's wife and that the couple had been embroiled in a long-standing dispute. The police have collected significant physical and forensic evidence from the crime scene. Continuous interrogation of the accused is underway to uncover the full conspiracy and every aspect of the incident. The police are also examining the accused's past criminal records. All three are being produced in court, and the investigation is proceeding impartially."
According to police, swift action was taken upon receiving the alert, leading to the arrest of the accused shortly after the incident. The police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case, including the conspiracy behind the incident, the motives of the accused, and other potential facts.
Also Read:
- Qualified Candidate Can’t Be Permanently Denied Appointment If FIR Has Been Filed Against Him: Himachal HC
- Heavy Rain Alert In Himachal: Vice President's Shimla Visit Cancelled, IMD Issues Yellow Alert Across 5 Districts
- Illegal Warehouse Busted In UP's Bahraich, 8,000 Codeine Cough Syrup Bottles Seized
- Two Foreign Nationals Jailed For Illegal Entry Into UP Via Indo-Nepal Border