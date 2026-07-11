ETV Bharat / state

UP Man, Brother, Friend Planned Himachal Trip To Murder Wife, Caught In Solan While Carrying Out Plan

Solan: Three people from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for trying to murder the wife of one of them under the pretext of a holiday in Himachal Pradesh. Solan police arrested the husband and his co-conspirators — his own brother and a friend — who took the wife to a secluded area, attacked her on the neck with a knife and then pushed her into a deep gorge. However, thanks to luck and prompt police action, the woman's life was saved and she is currently undergoing treatment at IGMC Shimla.

The interrogation of the accused, and the initial police investigation, has revealed that the accused, Dalip Kumar, had been involved in a long-standing family dispute with his wife, Monika, due to which, he hatched a plan to kill her with the help of his brother, Shivam, and his friend, Madan Kumar. As part of the plan, the three accused brought the woman from Uttar Pradesh to Solan, Himachal Pradesh, under the pretext of a vacation.

After reaching a secluded spot, they first attacked the woman's neck with a knife and then pushed her into a gorge, approximately 80-100 m deep. After committing the crime, the accused fled the scene and were attempting to return to UP.

Woman's Life Saved By Alert Eyewitness

However, Monica was rescued thanks to the alertness of a local resident. Naresh Kumar, a resident of Barog, told police that he was returning to his village from Dehunghat around 8.30 pm on Friday. On the way, he spotted three young men behaving suspiciously with a woman by the roadside. Although he had moved ahead, he suspected that something was wrong and turned back.