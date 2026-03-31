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UP Man Thanks God For Granting Wish For Divorce With 9 Km Prostration Yatra

A Screengrab from the video where Jogesh undertook a 9 km 'dandvat (prostration) yatra' to a local temple in Basti, Uttar Pradesh. ( Screengrab/ X@iAtulKrishan1 )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Basti: A 25-year-old man undertook a 9 km 'dandvat (prostration) yatra' to a local temple here after his "wish for divorce" was fulfilled. The incident took place in Narkhoria village in the Sonha area on March 28. The man, Jogesh, had earlier prayed at the Siddh Peeth Bairwa Samay Mata temple seeking separation from his wife. Jogesh said he got married in 2022 and had been facing marital discord since then. He said he had vowed to undertake the ritual journey if his divorce was granted. He claimed that his wish was fulfilled in 2025.