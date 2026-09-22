ETV Bharat / state

UP: Man Shoots Wife, Two Priests Dead In Fit Of Rage; Police Surround Home As Efforts On To Nab Him

Azamgarh: A man allegedly shot and killed his wife and two other persons at his residence in a village here on Tuesday before locking himself up in a room with his children, with police surrounding the house and making efforts to apprehend the accused, a senior officer said.

Azamgarh Senior Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar said that information was received that on Tuesday evening, a person in Shambhupur village under Ahraula police station fired at three persons, including his wife, using a licenced weapon. "The wife of the accused and two other persons have died."

As per the information gathered so far, the accused has locked himself up in a room along with his children. Efforts are underway to bring the children out safely, Kumar said. He added that the law and order situation in the area is under control.