ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Dies After Bike Plunges Into 'Unmarked' Pit In Haryana's Rewari

Rewari: A 32-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday after falling into an open pit at a road construction site in Haryana’s Rewari district, lying unattended for at least 30 minutes, police said.

The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Police said he worked at a factory run by Klassic Lamitex Private Limited near Rewari.

Police said the accident occurred around 4.45 am after Tiwari left for work on his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. “He was travelling from Dharuhera toward Bhiwadi near Maheshwari village when his motorcycle plunged into a deep excavation in the middle of the roadway,” they said.

The Public Works Department, which is overseeing ongoing road construction in the area, had allegedly closed the opposite road running from Bhiwadi toward Dharuhera completely. At the same time, the adjacent side remained open despite the 15-to-20-foot-deep trench.

Locals alleged that there were no warning signs or barricades on the road stretch, which led to the accident. “Tiwari was unaware of the open pit and hazard in the dark. Although he was wearing a helmet, the force of the fall caused serious head injuries leading to his death,” said police.