UP Man Dies After Bike Plunges Into 'Unmarked' Pit In Haryana's Rewari
A 32-year-old Uttar Pradesh native died in Haryana’s Rewari after his bike fell into an unmarked 20-foot road construction pit early Sunday.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 2:25 PM IST
Rewari: A 32-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday after falling into an open pit at a road construction site in Haryana’s Rewari district, lying unattended for at least 30 minutes, police said.
The deceased was identified as Vaibhav Tiwari, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district. Police said he worked at a factory run by Klassic Lamitex Private Limited near Rewari.
Police said the accident occurred around 4.45 am after Tiwari left for work on his Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle. “He was travelling from Dharuhera toward Bhiwadi near Maheshwari village when his motorcycle plunged into a deep excavation in the middle of the roadway,” they said.
The Public Works Department, which is overseeing ongoing road construction in the area, had allegedly closed the opposite road running from Bhiwadi toward Dharuhera completely. At the same time, the adjacent side remained open despite the 15-to-20-foot-deep trench.
Locals alleged that there were no warning signs or barricades on the road stretch, which led to the accident. “Tiwari was unaware of the open pit and hazard in the dark. Although he was wearing a helmet, the force of the fall caused serious head injuries leading to his death,” said police.
Footage from a nearby CCTV, which captured the crash, shows the motorcyclist riding along the darkened stretch before suddenly disappearing into the deep pit. He lay inside the excavation unnoticed for roughly 30 minutes amid the pre-dawn darkness.
At daybreak, a passing scooter rider spotted Tiwari inside the trench and alerted authorities. Locals said Tiwari might have survived if he had been found and taken to a hospital sooner.
A police team from the Dharuhera Sector 6 station rushed to the accident site and launched a probe. “Information was received regarding a young man who died after falling into a pit near Maheshwari village. Upon reaching the scene, police found that the motorcyclist had already passed away,” Sector 6 Station House Officer (SHO) Sachin Kundu said.
He added that the police would conduct a post-mortem examination and take further legal action once a formal complaint is filed.
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