ETV Bharat / state

UP Man Booked After 26 Child Porn Videos Found Uploaded On His Instagram Account

Pilibhit (UP): Police have registered an FIR against a man here after 26 child pornography videos were found uploaded on his Instagram account, officials said.

The action was taken based on a cyber tipline report received through the Union Home Ministry's cyber portal.

The mobile number linked to the Instagram account was traced to a resident of a village under the Sehramau North police station area. He was booked on Friday under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, police said. Pilibhit Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Yadav said on Saturday that a detailed probe is underway and instructions have been issued to gather additional information through the portal.