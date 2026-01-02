ETV Bharat / state

Congress Ticket Fraud: UP Man Arrested In Rs 10 Lakh Cheating Case In Kota

Kota: A Congress worker was arrested in an alleged two-year-old case involving alleged fraud of lakhs of rupees in the name of securing a Congress ticket from the Keshoraipatan assembly seat in Rajasthan.

The accused has been identified as Vijai Srivastav, who allegedly took nearly Rs 10 lakhs from a Kota-based Congress worker. Srivastav claimed that he had close links with Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Railway colony Station House Officer (SHO) Ram Swaroop Meena said that in March 2024, a complaint was filed by Brujmohan Mahawar, a Congress Seva Dal worker. Mahawar stated that he came into contact with Srivastav in 2023 through social media. The accused, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, claimed to be associated with district-level party organisations and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Police said Srivastava assured Mahawar of a Congress ticket from the Keshoraipatan seat in Bundi district. He introduced himself as a close associate of senior party leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP KC Venugopal and Madhusudan Mistry. During the investigation, the allegations were found to be prima facie true.

Following the investigation, the police have arrested the accused. According to Brujmohan Mahawar, the accused in October 2023 had asked for money for air travel and following which Rs 25,000 was transferred via UPI. Later, Srivastav allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh for arranging the ticket.