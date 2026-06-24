ETV Bharat / state

UP Launches Crackdown On Illegal Coaching Centres, Several Institutes Sealed

Firefighters conduct a rescue operation after a fire broke out in a multi-story building housing a coaching centre in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday ( IANS )

Lucknow: In a bid to provide students with a safe, transparent and quality educational environment, a special drive is being conducted across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the regulation of coaching institutes and against illegal coaching centres.

"All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list. Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002," Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

He added that registered institutes are also being inspected for compliance with safety standards. The inspection includes building arrangements, fire safety, electrical safety and other necessary facilities. Any kind of irregularity or negligence will not be tolerated.

District magistrates are now conducting special drives in their respective districts to identify institutions operating without registration and ensure effective compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Regular inspections are also being carried out in registered institutions to review student safety, basic facilities and administrative arrangements, the statement said.

The crackdown gathered pace on Tuesday, with authorities in several districts issuing notices and sealing institutions found violating safety norms.

In Prayagraj, four coaching institutes, including Khan Global Studies, were sealed for allegedly failing to comply with prescribed standards. Officials said around 50 coaching institutes had been identified for similar action.

The enforcement wing of the Kanpur Development Authority and fire department officials began inspections of coaching institutes from Monday evening. By Tuesday evening, more than 30 institutes in Kakadeo, the city's largest educational hub, had been sealed. All were found violating safety norms.

The most serious violations were found in building basements, which had been approved only for parking purposes but were illegally converted into classrooms accommodating hundreds of students.