UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Blast Toll Rises To 13, Properties Of Accused To Be Seized
The blast on Monday at an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage facility in Manoori town had earlier killed 11 people, including eight children.
By PTI
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:09 AM IST|
Updated : September 2, 2026 at 2:16 AM IST
Kaushambi: The death toll in the Kaushambi firecracker factory blast rose to 13 on Tuesday after two more victims died, as police began identifying properties allegedly acquired through illegal income by the six accused for seizure, officials said.
One of the victims, Rajesh, 35, died during treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, while the remains of another victim, Sunil Maurya, 20, were recovered from the site and identified by his family, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said.
The blast on Monday at an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage facility in Manoori town had earlier killed 11 people, including eight children. Factory owner and main accused Naushad was arrested after an encounter early Tuesday, while two women accused were also held.
The arrested women are Shabana, Naushad's sister-in-law, and Saina, his niece. The absconding accused -- Shakeel, Adil and Kahkashan Begum -- carry a reward of Rs 25,000 each.
Police received information around 4 am that Naushad was near Terah Meel and allegedly planning to flee. A joint team of Charwa police and the Special Operations Group surrounded him, following which he allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg.
During preliminary questioning, Naushad allegedly admitted that he and his associates were illegally manufacturing firecrackers and other explosive material and storing them at the facility.
Police said Naushad had obtained a licence several years ago, but an inspection on October 8, 2024, found around 1,200 kg of gunpowder and other explosive material in the factory's warehouse. His licence was cancelled and he was jailed in the case, but police said he resumed illegal operations after his release.
Six people -- Naushad, Adil, Kahkashan Begum, Shakeel, Shabana and Saina -- have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct involving explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 5 and 9-B of the Explosives Act.
Police are identifying properties allegedly acquired through illegal income by all six accused and seizure proceedings will be initiated soon, the SP said. Evidence is also being collected to invoke the National Security Act (NSA).
Nine police personnel were suspended for alleged negligence in allowing the factory to operate illegally. They include inspector Shivcharan Ram, former Pipri SHO; sub-inspectors Vikas Singh, Vinay Singh, Ajit Kumar Singh, Abhishek Gupta, Manish Pal and Amit Dwivedi; head constable Jitendra Kumar and constable Krishna Kumar.
The blast damaged several houses within about 100 metres of the factory, with three properties collapsing completely. Among those killed were railway employee Vikram Saroj, his wife Anju and their sons Ansh and Shivansh. Their 13-year-old daughter Sanjana survived as she was away at the time.
Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade searched the debris from around noon to 9 pm on Monday. Ten excavators, 11 fire tenders and 14 ambulances were deployed during the operation.
District Magistrate Amit Pal and Prajapat met the bereaved families on Tuesday and assured them of all possible assistance.
Pal said Rs 8 lakh each was being provided to the family of every deceased person from the prime minister, chief minister and disaster relief funds, while Rs 1 lakh was being provided to each injured person. Steps were also being taken to provide houses to eligible affected families.
Five injured persons were undergoing treatment at SRN Hospital, officials said.
District in-charge minister Krishna Paswan visited the family of Sanjana on Tuesday evening and handed her a cheque for Rs 32 lakh as assistance for the four members of her family who died in the blast. She also distributed Rs 8 lakh in assistance to other bereaved families.
The administration demolished the remains of the factory with an excavator on Monday night. On Tuesday evening, Naushad's house was also razed as part of the action against the accused.
The district magistrate had said that "strictest possible action" would be taken against those responsible. Action under the Gangsters Act is also being initiated, officials said.
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