ETV Bharat / state

UP: Kaushambi Firecracker Factory Blast Toll Rises To 13, Properties Of Accused To Be Seized

Kaushambi: The death toll in the Kaushambi firecracker factory blast rose to 13 on Tuesday after two more victims died, as police began identifying properties allegedly acquired through illegal income by the six accused for seizure, officials said.

One of the victims, Rajesh, 35, died during treatment at SRN Hospital in Prayagraj, while the remains of another victim, Sunil Maurya, 20, were recovered from the site and identified by his family, Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

The blast on Monday at an allegedly illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage facility in Manoori town had earlier killed 11 people, including eight children. Factory owner and main accused Naushad was arrested after an encounter early Tuesday, while two women accused were also held.

The arrested women are Shabana, Naushad's sister-in-law, and Saina, his niece. The absconding accused -- Shakeel, Adil and Kahkashan Begum -- carry a reward of Rs 25,000 each.

Police received information around 4 am that Naushad was near Terah Meel and allegedly planning to flee. A joint team of Charwa police and the Special Operations Group surrounded him, following which he allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, injuring him in the leg.

During preliminary questioning, Naushad allegedly admitted that he and his associates were illegally manufacturing firecrackers and other explosive material and storing them at the facility.

Police said Naushad had obtained a licence several years ago, but an inspection on October 8, 2024, found around 1,200 kg of gunpowder and other explosive material in the factory's warehouse. His licence was cancelled and he was jailed in the case, but police said he resumed illegal operations after his release.

Six people -- Naushad, Adil, Kahkashan Begum, Shakeel, Shabana and Saina -- have been booked under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 288 (negligent conduct involving explosives) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 5 and 9-B of the Explosives Act.

Police are identifying properties allegedly acquired through illegal income by all six accused and seizure proceedings will be initiated soon, the SP said. Evidence is also being collected to invoke the National Security Act (NSA).