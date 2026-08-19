UP-Japan Investment Meet: 500-Acre Japan City, Rs 3,191 Crore Projects Take Centre Stage
The UP-Japan meet will focus on investment, technology and green transformation, with Japanese companies exploring opportunities across multiple sectors.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is set to deepen its industrial partnership with Japan, with the high-level CEO roundtable of the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026' being held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The event, being held from August 18 to 23, has brought together more than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, is leading the Japanese delegation.
The roundtable, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will focus on investment opportunities and cooperation in areas including green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.
The inaugural session will be held at the hotel's Durbar Hall, where the CM will felicitate CEOs of Japanese companies operating in UP. A video presentation highlighting the state's industrial and infrastructure development will also be shown.
Japanese investors will be briefed on the state's policies, infrastructure and facilities available for businesses. Two major projects will also undergo virtual groundbreaking as part of efforts to translate investment proposals into projects on the ground.
Rs 3,191 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs, 500-Acre Japan City Proposed In YEIDA
Escorts Kubota will set up a project worth around Rs 2,025 crore in Sector 10 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs.
Minda Corporation will establish two projects in Sector 10 and Sector 24, involving a proposed investment of Rs 1,166 crore and around 6,440 employment opportunities.
Together, the two projects represent an investment of Rs 3,191 crore and are expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening UP's Japanese manufacturing ecosystem.
Minda Corporation said Spark Minda has maintained a presence in Uttar Pradesh for more than four decades and currently employs over 9,000 people in the state. The company aims to create another 6,000 to 8,000 jobs in UP.
The meeting will also feature a presentation on the proposed 500-acre Japan City in YEIDA. Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Alok Kumar, will outline the plan.
Japan City is proposed as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, suppliers and ancillary units. The government aims to use the cluster to strengthen supply-chain integration, facilitate technology transfer and attract fresh investment in manufacturing and technology-intensive sectors.
Companies, including Denso, Nagase and Seiko Advance, already operate in Uttar Pradesh, providing a base to expand Japan's industrial presence in the state.
Yogi Highlights India-Japan Ties
The developments come a day after CM Adityanath addressed the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Summit 2026 in New Delhi and highlighted the broader India-Japan relationship.
Yogi said the relationship was not limited to trade and was rooted in shared cultural and spiritual values, including the compassion of Buddha, discipline in life and the middle path.
He described the partnership as one based on "shared growth, shared technology and shared prosperity". Yogi said UP had emerged as one of India's top three economies and was becoming a growth engine for the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.
Yogi said UP's budget, GSDP and per capita income had tripled over the past nine years, while women's workforce participation had increased more than threefold. He said the state was moving rapidly towards its target of becoming a US$1 trillion economy.
The CM highlighted infrastructure, logistics, lower industrial costs and governance as key advantages for investors. He said multimodal logistics, industrial corridors and electronics and semiconductor ecosystems were expanding across the state.
Yogi also said Uttar Pradesh wants to combine its young workforce with Japanese manufacturing practices such as lean manufacturing, automation, robotics and precision engineering.
UP Highlights Connectivity, Industrial Base
Yogi said Uttar Pradesh accounts for 60 per cent of the country's total expressway network and has 17 airports, India's largest railway network, metro services in seven cities, India's first Rapid Rail and first inland waterway.
He also highlighted two dedicated freight corridors and logistics hubs, as well as the development of the country's first urban public transport ropeway in Varanasi.
According to Yogi, UP has more than 9.6 million MSMEs, over 35,000 large industries and more than 22,000 startups. He also described the state as India's "food basket", saying it contributes 21 per cent of the country's total foodgrain production.
Japan Technology For Indian Agriculture, Green Hydrogen, Startups In Focus
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called for greater use of Japanese technology to improve farm productivity and incomes. He said the India-Japan partnership should benefit not only industry but also farmers, youth and the rural economy.
Chouhan urged Japanese companies to develop affordable technologies and machinery for small and marginal farmers that can increase productivity, reduce water use and production costs, and raise incomes. He also called for greater participation of rural youth in agricultural technology.
Koji Ishida, Director of the International and Hydrogen Strategy Promotion Division of the Yamanashi Prefectural Government, said the prefecture is focusing on green hydrogen and startups.
He said Yamanashi wanted to bring its green hydrogen technology to UP, and was looking for partners for technology transfer and investment. The prefecture is also seeking startup partners and new ventures in India.
UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said improved law and order, sector-specific policies and online systems for incentives and approvals had strengthened investor confidence.
He said the proposed Japan City would be built around the quality and standards associated with Japanese products and companies. Green hydrogen, green energy, semiconductors, data centres, pharmaceuticals and advanced electronics manufacturing were among the sectors being targeted.
Khanna said the state wanted to treat Japanese investors not merely as business partners but as long-term partners, while ensuring that investment commitments translated into jobs and actual projects.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Industrial Development Jaswant Singh Saini also highlighted improvements in law and order, connectivity and ease of doing business.
He said UP had introduced a single-window system and investor portals to address business issues and ensure smoother project implementation.
Nand Gopal Gupta described the investment meet as a milestone in UP-Japan ties and said the state was "writing a new chapter" in mutual trade and investment based on their long-standing shared cultural heritage.
The broader strategy aims to bring Japanese manufacturers, technology providers, startups, suppliers, and research capabilities together to create a long-term industrial ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.
The state hopes to use Japanese capital, technology and manufacturing expertise to create jobs, expand industrial capacity and strengthen its position in India's emerging manufacturing and technology landscape.
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