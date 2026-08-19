ETV Bharat / state

UP-Japan Investment Meet: 500-Acre Japan City, Rs 3,191 Crore Projects Take Centre Stage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki during the UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026 in New Delhi on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow/New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh is set to deepen its industrial partnership with Japan, with the high-level CEO roundtable of the 'UP-Japan Investment Meet 2026' being held at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The event, being held from August 18 to 23, has brought together more than 200 Japanese industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers. Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, is leading the Japanese delegation.

The roundtable, chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will focus on investment opportunities and cooperation in areas including green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure.

The inaugural session will be held at the hotel's Durbar Hall, where the CM will felicitate CEOs of Japanese companies operating in UP. A video presentation highlighting the state's industrial and infrastructure development will also be shown.

Japanese investors will be briefed on the state's policies, infrastructure and facilities available for businesses. Two major projects will also undergo virtual groundbreaking as part of efforts to translate investment proposals into projects on the ground.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with a Japanese delegation led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Rs 3,191 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs, 500-Acre Japan City Proposed In YEIDA

Escorts Kubota will set up a project worth around Rs 2,025 crore in Sector 10 of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA), expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs.

Minda Corporation will establish two projects in Sector 10 and Sector 24, involving a proposed investment of Rs 1,166 crore and around 6,440 employment opportunities.

Together, the two projects represent an investment of Rs 3,191 crore and are expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening UP's Japanese manufacturing ecosystem.

Minda Corporation said Spark Minda has maintained a presence in Uttar Pradesh for more than four decades and currently employs over 9,000 people in the state. The company aims to create another 6,000 to 8,000 jobs in UP.

The meeting will also feature a presentation on the proposed 500-acre Japan City in YEIDA. Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, Alok Kumar, will outline the plan.

Japan City is proposed as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, suppliers and ancillary units. The government aims to use the cluster to strengthen supply-chain integration, facilitate technology transfer and attract fresh investment in manufacturing and technology-intensive sectors.

Companies, including Denso, Nagase and Seiko Advance, already operate in Uttar Pradesh, providing a base to expand Japan's industrial presence in the state.

Yogi Highlights India-Japan Ties

The developments come a day after CM Adityanath addressed the Uttar Pradesh-Japan Investment Summit 2026 in New Delhi and highlighted the broader India-Japan relationship.

Yogi said the relationship was not limited to trade and was rooted in shared cultural and spiritual values, including the compassion of Buddha, discipline in life and the middle path.

He described the partnership as one based on "shared growth, shared technology and shared prosperity". Yogi said UP had emerged as one of India's top three economies and was becoming a growth engine for the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Yogi said UP's budget, GSDP and per capita income had tripled over the past nine years, while women's workforce participation had increased more than threefold. He said the state was moving rapidly towards its target of becoming a US$1 trillion economy.