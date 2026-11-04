ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Inter-state Gang Involved In Illegal Trafficking Of Blood Busted, Two Arrested

A total of 100 units of packed red blood cells (PRBC) were seized from a car near Bhagat Chauraha ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: The police have busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal trafficking of blood near Bhagat Chauraha, within the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a joint operation conducted by the Ramgarh Tal police and the Drug Department on Tuesday, 100 units of packed red blood cells (PRBC) were seized from a car near Bhagat Chauraha. The police have arrested two persons — Ahmad and Taj Guddu, both residents of Moradabad — who were in the vehicle.

According to information provided by the police, the seized blood was being transported from the SS Charitable Blood Bank in Moradabad and was intended for supply to the Arogya Blood Bank in Gorakhpur. The police had been receiving consistent reports about a gang that was smuggling blood into the district — hidden inside vehicles — from states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, as well as from western Uttar Pradesh, to sell it at inflated prices. Acting on this intelligence, and following instructions from Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaustubh, Amit Chaubey, the in-charge of the Ramgarh Tal police outpost, initiated an investigation. "A case has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway," said Shyamanand Rai, in-charge, Ramgarh Tal Police Station.