Uttar Pradesh: Inter-state Gang Involved In Illegal Trafficking Of Blood Busted, Two Arrested
In a joint operation conducted by Ramgarh Tal police and Drug Department, 100 units of packed red blood cells were recovered from a car.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:58 PM IST
Gorakhpur: The police have busted an inter-state gang involved in the illegal trafficking of blood near Bhagat Chauraha, within the jurisdiction of the Ramgarh Tal police station in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.
In a joint operation conducted by the Ramgarh Tal police and the Drug Department on Tuesday, 100 units of packed red blood cells (PRBC) were seized from a car near Bhagat Chauraha. The police have arrested two persons — Ahmad and Taj Guddu, both residents of Moradabad — who were in the vehicle.
According to information provided by the police, the seized blood was being transported from the SS Charitable Blood Bank in Moradabad and was intended for supply to the Arogya Blood Bank in Gorakhpur. The police had been receiving consistent reports about a gang that was smuggling blood into the district — hidden inside vehicles — from states like Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana, as well as from western Uttar Pradesh, to sell it at inflated prices.
Acting on this intelligence, and following instructions from Gorakhpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kaustubh, Amit Chaubey, the in-charge of the Ramgarh Tal police outpost, initiated an investigation.
"A case has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway," said Shyamanand Rai, in-charge, Ramgarh Tal Police Station.
On Tuesday, the police received a tip-off from an informant that an illegal shipment of blood was being transported from Moradabad to Gorakhpur. Acting on this, the police coordinated with Drug Inspector Shridhwajeshwar Shukla to form a joint team.
The team set up a blockade near the LIC office, close to Bhagat Chauraha, and intercepted a white Alto car bearing a 'UK' (Uttarakhand) registration number.
During a search of the vehicle, 40 blood bags were discovered in a cardboard box on the back seat, and another 60 blood bags were found in a thermocol container in the trunk. Under police questioning, the accused revealed that they would procure blood at a low cost from the SS Charitable Blood Bank in Moradabad and then sell it at a higher price to various blood banks based on demand.
The Drug Inspector has collected one unit from each batch as a sample for further testing and analysis. The police have initiated action against both accused under Section 318(2) of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and Sections 18/27 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
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