ETV Bharat / state

UP IAS Officer Rinku Singh Rahi Flags Security Concerns, Alleges Police Inaction

Lucknow: IAS officer Rinku Singh Rahi, currently posted as a joint magistrate in Uttar Pradesh's Jalaun district, has alleged that he and his family are facing a security threat and that a police officer had refused to receive a complaint from him in this regard.

The governor's secretariat subsequently directed the DGP to ensure "appropriate security arrangements" for Rahi and inform it about the action taken.

Rahi had requested an inquiry into the alleged refusal by the police officer to receive his complaint, disciplinary action against the officer in accordance with rules and adequate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident, according to the communication.

The communication said Rahi had also brought to the secretariat's notice that adequate security was not provided to him and his family. It said he had claimed that, for his safety, he was compelled to severely restrict his lifestyle to avoid any untoward incident similar to a 2009 Muzaffarnagar incident.

According to the communication dated September 25, the governor's secretariat had received Rahi's letter dated August 19 regarding his allegation that Anand Kumar Singh, the station house officer of a police station in Orai, had not accepted a complaint submitted by him in his capacity as a joint magistrate.

Rahi raised the issue in a series of posts on X on Monday, sharing a communication from the Uttar Pradesh governor's secretariat directing the director general of police (DGP) to ensure adequate security for him and inform it about the action taken.

Copies of the communication were also sent to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, along with Rahi's August 19 letter, and to Rahi for information. Reacting to the communication in his post on X, Rahi said cognisance has been taken of his request sent at a higher level, and it has been forwarded to the authorities concerned for necessary action.

"The real test now is whether the bureaucracy, which has been directed to take action, ensures compliance with the directions received from the higher level or, as every time, throws them into the dustbin," he said. In another post, Rahi questioned whether an FIR or NCR would be registered on the basis of his complaint.

He said during his tenure as the district social welfare officer, he had experienced similar situations several times and suggested that he might now have the same experience as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. vRahi also said he has more information that he is yet to share.

"If I were not the 'patriotic type', perhaps there would be no problem and everything would seem perfectly fine," he said, adding that he has not been able to do so because, for him, the job is perhaps not an end in itself but only a means. He further expressed concern that even a complaint from an IAS officer could allegedly fail to result in an FIR.

"Sometimes now I feel that if they dismiss me, perhaps I will distribute laddoos," Rahi said in his post. Prior to becoming an IAS officer in 2022, Rahi served as a PCS officer and was known as a controversial but honest official.

In 2009, while serving as the Muzaffarnagar district social welfare officer, Rahi initiated an inquiry into alleged irregularities in government welfare schemes. On March 26 that year, he was shot multiple times while he was playing badminton near his residence. He survived the attack but suffered permanent damage to one eye. Four accused were later sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Muzaffarnagar court.