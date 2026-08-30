ETV Bharat / state

UP IAS Officer Divya Mittal Resigns, Says True Power Comes From People

Lucknow: Bringing an end to what she described as an "unforgettable" 13-year journey in public service, Uttar Pradesh IAS officer Divya Mittal resigned on Sunday. The officer of the 2013-batch was serving as Special Secretary in the revenue department.

She had resigned as the Deoria district magistrate on May 6. Hailing from Haryana's Rewari, secured the 68th rank in the Civil Services Examination, 2012. Her husband, Gagandeep Singh, is also in the IAS.

Sharing an emotional message on social media, Mittal said that although she had left her post, she would not give up on the dream that her country had given her. "Having grown up in humble surroundings, I had dreamed of a good, successful life. After burning the midnight oil to study at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore, I landed a job in London. But even after attaining 'everything', something still felt incomplete. Being away from my country weighed on me," Mittal wrote on X.

"My education, my confidence, the strength to walk tall anywhere in the world — all of it was a debt owed to this soil. That debt had to be repaid. I wanted my handprints on the bricks that would build the India I had dreamed of. So I returned and was fortunate enough to become an IAS officer," she added, reflecting on her years in the administration.

Recalling her various postings, Mittal said she had the opportunity to contribute in many ways while also learning valuable lessons from the people and places she served. Deoria taught her that standing up for what is right was not a choice but a responsibility, while her experience in Mirzapur taught her that "impossible" was not a fact but simply an opinion.

"I learned that true power comes not from any position, but from grace and the trust of the people. The greatest lesson of all was that the dreams I had once seen for myself had already come true. Now it was time to live the dreams I saw for my people," she said.