ETV Bharat / state

UP Honour Killing Case: Farrukhabad Court Jails Four Brothers for Life for Murder of Sister and Her Lover

Farrukhabad: In a honour killing verdict, a Farrukhabad court on Friday sentenced four brothers to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of their sister and her lover in 2022. Additional District and Sessions Judge Satyendra Singh Verma also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on each convict, with an additional three-month jail term in case of default.

The incident happened on November 6, 2022. Mahavir, a resident of Rajepur Saraymeda village under Kamalganj police limits, said his son Ramkaran missing. According to the FIR, Ramkaran was in a relationship with Shivani, sister of the accused. One of the brothers allegedly called Ramkaran from his house, after which he never returned.

The bodies of Ramkaran and Shivani were found from a drain near the village the next day. It sent shockwaves through the area. After the investigation, police filed a chargesheet against four brothers—Ratan, Lalu, Nitin alias Taniya, and Neetu. Another brother, Kuldeep, was given a clean chit.