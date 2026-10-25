ETV Bharat / state

UP: History-Sheeter Escapes After Family 'Attacks' Police Team

Muzaffarnagar: Family members of a wanted history-sheeter allegedly attacked a police team here in a village to allow him to escape police, officials said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening when a police team went to arrest Sahil alias Bhuria, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akshay Sanjay said.

A case has been registered against Sahil, his mother Aysha, sisters Sana, Saniya and Joha, and brother Zaid for allegedly attacking the police team, obstructing official work and injuring two personnel, he said.

The injured personnel, Sub-Inspector Rupesh Kumar and constable Kuldeep, were taken for treatment. Police teams have been formed to arrest the accused, the officer said. In a separate incident, a police head constable sustained a bullet injury during a checking operation near Jasoi village in the Titawi area on Saturday evening.

Senior Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said the incident occurred when police personnel were carrying out checks when the police team was allegedly fired at.