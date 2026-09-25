ETV Bharat / state

UP HC Orders Inquiry After C-Section Performed On 13-Year-Old Rape Victim

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday, in the matter of the termination of pregnancy of a 13-year-old rape victim, has ordered an inquiry into the circumstances under which a C-section was performed, despite a court order.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Garima Prasad, passing an order of inquiry, observed that the doctors involved were prima facie guilty of "deliberate negligence" for failing to comply with its order.

The court said it was a fit case for appropriate proceedings against the doctors for having "played with the life of a rape victim" whose application before the court was for medical termination of pregnancy.

The court directed the Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), Government of Uttar Pradesh, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within two weeks after examining the doctors involved, the minor victim and her mother, as well as the Investigating Officer.

The matter pertains to a minor rape survivor whose pregnancy had crossed the statutory 24-week period for medical termination and had approached the court seeking permission to abort.

According to the Medical Board report, the gestational age was approximately 29 weeks and 2 days. The minor had expressed her desire not to continue the pregnancy, saying that its continuation would cause further harm to her mental health.