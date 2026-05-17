ETV Bharat / state

UP: Govt School Teacher Suspended For Allegedly Molesting Class 5 Girl Student

Pilibhit: A government school teacher was suspended on Sunday for allegedly molesting a Class five girl student inside a school toilet in the Marouri block area of the district, officials said.

Confirming the action, Pilibhit District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Roshni Singh told reporters, "As soon as the matter came to our notice (on Sunday), the accused teacher Mohan Swaroop was suspended with immediate effect as the allegations were found to be serious prima facie."

The administration has constituted a departmental committee to investigate the matter. Further action will be taken based on it, the BSA added. According to the complaint submitted to the BSA, the accused teacher allegedly lured the minor student on the pretext of some work, took her inside the school toilet, and molested her.