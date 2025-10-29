ETV Bharat / state

UP Govt Hikes Sugarcane Price By Rs 30 Per Quintal For 2025-26

Lucknow: Bringing a major relief to 4.65 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday announced a Rs 30 per quintal increase in sugarcane prices for the 2025-26 crushing season, aimed at augmenting cultivators' income.

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Minister of Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industry, said the latest revision takes the fixed price of the early variety of sugarcane at Rs 400 per quintal and the common variety at Rs 390 per quintal. "The increase will result in an additional payment of around Rs 3,000 crore to farmers," he told reporters at a press conference.

This is the fourth time under the current government that the state advisory price for sugarcane has been raised. Officials believe the decision is expected to augment farmers' income and inject fresh momentum into the state's rural economy. "The government considers it a top priority to honour the hard work of farmers. Sugarcane growers are not just producers but strong pillars of the state's economy," Chaudhary said, adding that ensuring timely and fair payment for their produce remains the government's firm commitment.

He said sugarcane farmers have so far received payments worth Rs 2.90 crore during the current administration. By comparison, a total of Rs 1.47 crore was paid between 2007 and 2017 during the previous Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party-led governments. "The current government has therefore made Rs 1,42,879 crore more payments in just eight and a half years," he claimed.

Chaudhary further said Uttar Pradesh currently has 122 functional sugar mills, placing it second in the country in sugar production. While 21 mills were sold off at cheap prices during previous regimes, the state's transparent management and investor-friendly policies have attracted over Rs 12,000 crore in new investment in the sector, he claimed.

According to the minister, four new mills have been established, six closed mills have been revived, and 42 mills have expanded their crushing capacity, equivalent to the addition of eight large mills in the past eight years. Compressed biogas (CBG) plants have been installed in two sugar mills, boosting the alternative energy base in the sugarcane sector.