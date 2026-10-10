UP Government Ropes In Renowned Filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu To Capture Wildlife Of Terai Region
Following an agreement with the Forest Department, he will shoot a documentary in Dudhwa, Amangarh, Pilibhit and Ranipur Tiger Reserves over the next three years
Published : October 10, 2026 at 2:48 PM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has roped in renowned wildlife cinematographer Subbiah Nallamuthu to capture the wildlife diversity of the Terai region and place it before the world. Nallamuthu, fondly called Nalla or Subbaya, has signed an agreement with the Department and over the next two to three years to shoot in the Terai region. He is renowned worldwide for his documentaries on tigers and has even created a Tiger Anthem that is modelled after the country's national anthem.
Originally from Tamil Nadu, Subbaya has loved wild animals, especially tigers, from his childhood. He also has had a passion for photography since his early days, which drove him to take up wildlife photography as his profession. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai and started working as a high-speed cameraman at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). His love for animals remained unwavering, and he left ISRO to shoot documentaries for several international channels, including Discovery and National Geographic, which became globally renowned. His films on the Royal Bengal Tiger have won several national awards.
Following his agreement with the Forest Department, Subbaya will now shoot a documentary in Dudhwa, Amangarh, Pilibhit and Ranipur Tiger Reserves over the next three years. His focus will be on the biodiversity of the Terai region along with wildlife behaviour and conservation. He will be highlighting the natural habitat and rich biodiversity of the Terai region where rhinos, tigers and elephants are found along with other rare animals.
Subbaya has made a film on Ranthambore and Sariska in Rajasthan. His film, ‘The World's Most Famous Tiger’, won the Best Environmental Film award. Twenty-two years ago, he was awarded the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival.
He has won five national awards for films including ‘Life Force’, ‘Tiger Dynasty’ and ‘Tiger Queen’. He has shot 11 series and 55 documentaries to date.
Talking about his agreement to shoot in the Terai region, he said, “Uttar Pradesh is a Terai arc stretching from Dudhwa to the Nepal border. No one has explored it fully yet. It has so much untapped potential. The forests and animals here are all in one place. I've been following tigers for the last 20-25 years. Here we can see tigers, elephants, and rhinos in one place. It's a unique environment. I want to showcase this to the world internationally."
He further said that he wants to bring together the local tribes, colours and culture in three years. “This will boost eco-tourism and generate good income for the local people. That's my plan. In Sariska, Rajasthan, I made a documentary, ‘Machli’, based on tigers. It took me seven years. I made two more films in between, and by the time I finished this film, it had taken almost seven years. As for Uttar Pradesh, the climate and environment here are completely different. There's no comparison to other places," he added.
He said that the environment in Terai is very good and he is looking forward to working with the Department to showcase the region at the international level.
Meanwhile, Head of Forest Force, Sunil Chaudhary, said the project will let the whole world know about this particular region. “We will gain knowledge about our diversity. This will encourage tourism here and the whole world will be able to experience our forests and animals," he underlined.
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