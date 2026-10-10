ETV Bharat / state

UP Government Ropes In Renowned Filmmaker Subbiah Nallamuthu To Capture Wildlife Of Terai Region

File photo of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has roped in renowned wildlife cinematographer Subbiah Nallamuthu to capture the wildlife diversity of the Terai region and place it before the world. Nallamuthu, fondly called Nalla or Subbaya, has signed an agreement with the Department and over the next two to three years to shoot in the Terai region. He is renowned worldwide for his documentaries on tigers and has even created a Tiger Anthem that is modelled after the country's national anthem.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Subbaya has loved wild animals, especially tigers, from his childhood. He also has had a passion for photography since his early days, which drove him to take up wildlife photography as his profession. He studied at the Film and Television Institute of Tamil Nadu in Chennai and started working as a high-speed cameraman at the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). His love for animals remained unwavering, and he left ISRO to shoot documentaries for several international channels, including Discovery and National Geographic, which became globally renowned. His films on the Royal Bengal Tiger have won several national awards.

Following his agreement with the Forest Department, Subbaya will now shoot a documentary in Dudhwa, Amangarh, Pilibhit and Ranipur Tiger Reserves over the next three years. His focus will be on the biodiversity of the Terai region along with wildlife behaviour and conservation. He will be highlighting the natural habitat and rich biodiversity of the Terai region where rhinos, tigers and elephants are found along with other rare animals. Subbaya has made a film on Ranthambore and Sariska in Rajasthan. His film, ‘The World's Most Famous Tiger’, won the Best Environmental Film award. Twenty-two years ago, he was awarded the V. Shantaram Lifetime Achievement Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival. He has won five national awards for films including ‘Life Force’, ‘Tiger Dynasty’ and ‘Tiger Queen’. He has shot 11 series and 55 documentaries to date.