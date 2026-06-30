ETV Bharat / state

UP Girl Touring Manali Slips Into Nullah; Body Recovered From Beas River

Kullu: A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was swept away after accidentally slipping into the Manalsu Nullah near the clubhouse while touring Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Police fished out her body from the Beas River near the Volvo bus stand on Monday evening and handed it over to the family after legal formalities.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Divanshi, daughter of Shailendra Vashishth from Najibabad in Bijnor, was on a tour to Manali with her parents when the tragic incident took place.

Manali DSP KD Sharma said further action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the law. "The police have consistently urged all tourists through various media channels to avoid going near the banks of the Beas and other streams. Action has been taken against those who disregarded safety instructions, putting their lives at risk," he added.

Sharma said continuous rainfall and increased water flow from the hilly regions have led to the rapid increase of water levels in rivers and streams — a situation where an unfortunate or fatal accident could occur at any moment.

In another incident, the body of a 39-year-old man was found in the Seer Khad (ravine/stream) under the jurisdiction of the Jhandutta police station in Bilaspur. Police said locals spotted a man lying unconscious in the stream on Sunday morning and retrieved him. However, by the time Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar reached the spot, the man had already died.