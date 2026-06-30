UP Girl Touring Manali Slips Into Nullah; Body Recovered From Beas River
Divanshi (15) was with her parents when she accidentally slipped into the stream near the clubhouse. DSP urged tourists not to venture near any stream.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Kullu: A 15-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was swept away after accidentally slipping into the Manalsu Nullah near the clubhouse while touring Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu. Police fished out her body from the Beas River near the Volvo bus stand on Monday evening and handed it over to the family after legal formalities.
Police said the deceased has been identified as Divanshi, daughter of Shailendra Vashishth from Najibabad in Bijnor, was on a tour to Manali with her parents when the tragic incident took place.
Manali DSP KD Sharma said further action is being taken in the matter in accordance with the law. "The police have consistently urged all tourists through various media channels to avoid going near the banks of the Beas and other streams. Action has been taken against those who disregarded safety instructions, putting their lives at risk," he added.
Sharma said continuous rainfall and increased water flow from the hilly regions have led to the rapid increase of water levels in rivers and streams — a situation where an unfortunate or fatal accident could occur at any moment.
In another incident, the body of a 39-year-old man was found in the Seer Khad (ravine/stream) under the jurisdiction of the Jhandutta police station in Bilaspur. Police said locals spotted a man lying unconscious in the stream on Sunday morning and retrieved him. However, by the time Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Kumar reached the spot, the man had already died.
"The police took the body into custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. An investigation has been launched," he added.
Meanwhile, flash floods in the Jahalma Nullah of Lahaul Valley on Monday evening washed away a temporary road, forcing the closure of the Keylong-Udaipur route. Hundreds of tourists are stranded after connectivity to Tidi, the Mayar Valley, and Pangi was severed. Additionally, the Keylong-Leh highway is closed due to the flash flood at Jispa, halting traffic in the movement.
"A temporary pedestrian footbridge has been constructed over the Karpat or Dhondhal Nullah. The Jahalma Nullah will be inspected by officials of the public works department for immediate action based on," Lahaul-Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana said.
Rana said she has been in constant contact with the BRO, PWD, and the administration. "Those stranded in their vehicles have been safely evacuated, and arrangements have been made for their accommodation at nearby centres run by women's groups," she added.
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