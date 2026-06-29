ETV Bharat / state

UP Forms SIT To Probe Tigress' Death In Dudhwa; 3 Big Cat Deaths In 3 Months Raise Concerns

A tigress captured during a human-wildlife conflict died hours after being tranquilised, prompting an SIT investigation. ( ETV Bharat )

Lakhimpur Kheri: The deaths of three tigers in the last three months have raised serious questions about the functioning of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve and the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department.

Following the death of a tigress that was tranquilised and captured from Rampur village in the Majhgai Forest Range on June 23, 2026, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.

The SIT is expected to reach Lakhimpur Kheri soon and begin its investigation.

The tigress was tranquilised and captured on June 23 amid a human-wildlife conflict in Rampur village under the Majhgai Forest Range. However, she died later the same evening, triggering concerns over the Forest Department's handling of the operation.

A preliminary post-mortem at the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly found the tigress' stomach completely empty due to excessive vomiting. She also suffered severe intestinal injuries. Officials said the exact cause of death will be confirmed only after the detailed investigation report is received.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the Uttar Pradesh government's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department has constituted a three-member SIT.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Working Plan, Research and Training), Uttar Pradesh, Lalit Kumar Verma, has been appointed as the chairman of the committee. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Project) A P Sinha and Dr Utkarsh Shukla, veterinary doctor at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, Lucknow, have been appointed as members.