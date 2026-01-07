ETV Bharat / state

UP Excise Arrests Climate Activist Harjeet Singh After ED Tip-Off; His Pak, B'desh Visits Under Lens

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh excise department arrested renowned climate activist Harjeet Singh for keeping "excess" liquor at home on Tuesday, a day after the ED searched him in a foreign exchange violation case related to alleged misuse of Rs 6 crore funds received from abroad and narrative-building on behalf of foreign influencer groups, the agency said.

It added that Singh's visits to Pakistan and Bangladesh during 2025 and its funding were under scanner. The federal probe agency had searched the premises of Singh, a leading climate activist whose voice found space at various news and other platforms, and his wife Jyoti Awasthi apart from that of their company Satat Sampada Pvt. Ltd. (SSPL) in Delhi and Ghaziabad, UP on Monday under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED said it found Indian liquor and IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) "beyond permissible limits" (about Rs 45 litres) during the Monday searches at his residence in Ghaziabad as it shared pictures of brands like Chivas 12 and Glenmorangie in the press statement.

It said the information was shared with local excise authorities who seized the excess liquor and arrested Singh for "contravention" of the UP state excise laws. Singh and Awasthi are co-founders of organic food company Satat Sampada. A PTI email soliciting their response on these charges did not get a response.

The ED said its probe found that while SSPL "projects" itself as an agro-based company engaged in promoting organic farming and marketing organic produce, it was just a "front" activity.

"The company's primary activity appears to be channelling foreign funds to run narratives furthering the FF-NPT (the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty) cause in India on behalf of foreign influencer groups," the ED claimed.

The FF-NPT is a proposed international treaty aiming to phase out fossil fuel production. It added that the financial trajectory of SSPL found that before 2020-21, the company operated at a loss with minimal consultancy revenue.

Post-2021, coinciding with the receipt of over Rs 6.5 crore in foreign remittances, SSPL turned profitable by booking these funds as revenue from "consultancy services" and "agro-product sales." The shareholders of SSPL, Harjeet Singh and Jyoti Awasthi, "diverted" funds received from foreign NGOs to their personal accounts for private use, the federal probe agency said.