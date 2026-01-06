UP Draft Voter List Published After SIR; Claims, Objections Open Till February 6
The draft list has been released, with the claim and objection period running from January 6 to February 6.
Published : January 6, 2026 at 6:16 PM IST
Lucknow: "The Election Commission of India has published the draft voter list under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in Uttar Pradesh," the state Chief Electoral Officer Randeep Rinwa announced at a press conference on Tuesday.
The draft list, earlier scheduled for publication on December 31, has now been released, with the claim and objection period running from January 6 to February 6.
Rinwa said Uttar Pradesh has 15.44 crore registered voters. After the SIR exercise, the names of 12.55 crore voters have been included in the draft voter list, and enumeration forms were received from 12.55 crore voters, accounting for 81.30% coverage.
The revision process identified 46.23 lakh (2.99%) deceased voters, 2.17 crore (14.06%) transferred or absentee voters, and 25.47 lakh (1.65%) voters found registered at more than one location.
Voters who were not found by Booth Level Officers (BLOs), whose enumeration forms were not received, who have permanently shifted, were absent from their polling areas, or could not submit forms by December 26, 2025, have been given a second opportunity.
Eligible voters can seek inclusion by submitting the required forms, declaration and supporting documents during the claim and objection period. Names of voters found registered at multiple locations will be retained at only one place.