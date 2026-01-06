ETV Bharat / state

UP Draft Voter List Published After SIR; Claims, Objections Open Till February 6

Lucknow: "The Election Commission of India has published the draft voter list under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in Uttar Pradesh," the state Chief Electoral Officer Randeep Rinwa announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The draft list, earlier scheduled for publication on December 31, has now been released, with the claim and objection period running from January 6 to February 6.

Rinwa said Uttar Pradesh has 15.44 crore registered voters. After the SIR exercise, the names of 12.55 crore voters have been included in the draft voter list, and enumeration forms were received from 12.55 crore voters, accounting for 81.30% coverage.