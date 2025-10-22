ETV Bharat / state

UP: Dalit Man Forced To Lick Ground After 'Accidentally' Urinating Near Temple; Accused Held

Lucknow: An elderly Dalit man was allegedly forced to lick the ground near a temple on the outskirts of Lucknow on Diwali, after he was accused of urinating there, police said on Tuesday.

While the accused has been arrested, the 60-year-old Dalit man's grandson claimed his grandfather has breathing difficulties, and he had accidentally urinated while coughing.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday, and the accused has claimed that the Dalit man was only forced to touch the ground.

The incident triggered a political slugfest with the opposition parties training their guns at the BJP.

In the complaint, Rampal Rawat said, "Yesterday evening, I was drinking water at Sheetla Maataa Mandir in the Kakori area of Lucknow, when Swami Kant accused me of urinating.

"I said that I have not urinated, and water has fallen there. But, he (Pammu) did not relent, and hurled casteist abuses at me. He threatened me and made me lick it," the complainant told police.

When contacted, Mukesh Kumar, the grandson of Rampal Rawat, told PTI, "My grandfather has breathing difficulties. If he does not take the prescribed medicines, he may not survive. Yesterday evening, he started coughing, and he accidentally urinated. After this, Pammu came there and started hurling casteist words at my grandfather." Mukesh Kumar said that his grandfather got frightened, and when he was asked to lick, Rampal licked it. After this, the accused made Rampal wash the spot, he claimed.

"My grandfather did not tell anyone about the incident in the night. He narrated the incident today. Following this, we lodged a police complaint," the grandson said.

Mukesh Kumar also said that the main temple was at least 40 metres from the spot where his grandfather had accidentally urinated.