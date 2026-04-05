ETV Bharat / state

UP Court Sends Terror Module Members To 5-Day Police Custody

Lucknow: A court here on Saturday sent four member of a suspected terror module, who were allegedly planning an attack on railway installations in Lucknow, to five days of police custody, officials said.

Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the gang's main operative, Saqib alias "Devil", a resident of Meerut who worked as a barber, was introduced to Pakistan-based handlers through Aqib from Meerut via Instagram.

Preliminary inputs suggest Aqib is residing in Dubai, while his social media accounts featuring videos with assault rifles are under investigation.

ADG Yash said Saqib subsequently established contact with multiple foreign handlers through encrypted platforms and was linked to suspected terror groups, with several Afghanistan-based phone numbers found associated with him.

According to the officer, the module was engaged in reconnaissance of key installations, including railway signal boxes, and was planning acts such as setting fire to trucks carrying gas cylinders and targeting political figures.

The accused had conducted recce operations in cities including Ghaziabad, Aligarh and Lucknow, and shared videos and location details with their handlers.