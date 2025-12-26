ETV Bharat / state

UP Court Issues Notice To Attach Rs 30 Crore Assets Of Accused In Codeine Cough Syrup Case

Sonbhadra: A local court here has issued a notice for the attachment of properties worth around Rs 30 crore acquired through illegal trafficking of codeine-laced cough syrup, police said on Friday. Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court issued the notice against accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal following a report submitted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under provisions of the newly enacted laws.

During the investigation, it emerged that the accused had used forged documents to obtain warehouse and drug licences for his firm, M/s Shaili Traders, based in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Verma said.

Using these fake licences, Jaiswal allegedly set up multiple bogus firms in Jharkhand and several districts of Uttar Pradesh to show the supply of codeine-laced cough syrup, he added.